Newlyweds and home owners! To kick off the next chapter of their lives, Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have purchased an $11.8 million love nest in Calabasas.A source told TMZ that the home boasts 11,650 sq. feet and is in close proximity to ex-husband Kevin Federline and their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. "Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his," shared the insider. "As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her."SECOND GUESSING? SAM ASGAHRI JOKES ABOUT COLD FEET...

CALABASAS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO