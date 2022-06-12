ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Big Island crash raises concerns about FAA oversight

By Jenn Boneza
NTSB investigators are scheduled to arrive Monday to look into the cause of the crash in Ka'u on the Big Island Wednesday evening. The accident once again brings to light concerns regarding safety of the popular tours.

KHON2

3 separate motorcycle accidents on BI, one man dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police investigate three motorcycle collisions that happened within a three-hour time span on Monday, June 13. On the Mamalahoa Highway near the intersection of Hau Street, the first collision happened between a motorcyclist and a Honda sedan in Hilo. Both vehicles were heading north when the sedan made a U-turn […]
CBS LA

6 inmate firefighters burned in Castaic accident

Six members of an inmate firefighting crew were burned Tuesday off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.A flash fire occurred in the back of an inmate camp crew vehicle at about 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth was initially reported to be in critical condition.The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department inmate crew. Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals. They all suffered mild to moderate burns and are currently in stable conditions, according to the LA County Fire Department.Authorities say the incident is under investigation.
KHON2

Incoming HPD chief’s son charged with assault

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported two suspects were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting a victim at Ala Moana Beach Park. On Wednesday, the incoming HPD Chief of Police, Joe Logan announced that one of the suspects was his 36-year-old son Zane Logan. The other suspect was a 41-year-old female suspect. According to […]
KHON2

Officers arrest suspects after finding victim bound, gagged

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police said they arrested 35-year-old Joshua Ikaika Vierra of Volcano and a 17-year-old male juvenile for a kidnapping incident that occurred on Wednesday. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the kidnapping happened just after midnight in Volcano when the two suspects conspired to assault the juvenile’s 44-year-old biological father — a […]
KHON2

$1.6K in merchandise theft stopped by Big Island police

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Five individuals were arrested for theft and trespassing on Wednesday in an anti-theft operation targeting people shoplifting from a Hilo department store. According to Big Island police, as they worked in partnership with the store management, they performed an undercover operation after multiple reports of shoplifting. In one day, police had stopped […]
NBC News

Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
KHON2

Nine suspects arrested in warrant sweep in Puna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reported a total of nine suspects were arrested after an interagency warrant sweep on Wednesday. During the warrant sweep in Puna, officers recovered a motor vehicle with drug paraphernalia and arrested a 51-year-old male for third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. Four men and five women were arrested […]
KHON2

Ten arrested in Hilo for outstanding warrants

Anyone with information should contact the police at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-935-3311 and be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
KHON2

Heavy rain headed to the islands through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Currently to the west of the islands, two cold fronts are slowly moving towards Kauai. The two fronts are expected to merge and cross over Kauai early Wednesday morning. As a result, a flood watch has been issued for Kauai beginning early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. Kauai could see the […]
