A 19-year-old man from Houston died around 11 p.m. Sunday in a head-on crash on US 90 at Lee Tims Road near the Liberty-Ames city limits. According to Lt. Chip Fairchild, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, the young man was heading westbound in a Chevy Cobalt when he attempted to pass an 18-wheeler and drove directly into the path of an eastbound GMC SUV. The two vehicles collided head on and the Chevy Cobalt burst into flames.

LIBERTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO