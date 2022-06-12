ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Judge backs Home Depot's ban on staff wearing Black Lives Matter slogan because it unnecessarily politicizes the workplace

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A legal complaint alleging that Home Depot violated federal law by banning staff from wearing Black Lives Matter imaginary has been dismissed by a judge.

Administrative law judge Paul Bogas ruled on Friday that the complaint raised by the US National Labor Relations Board's general counsel last year did not have legal grounds to move forward.

'The NLRA protects employees' rights to raise these issues with the goal of improving their working conditions,' director Jennifer Hadsall said last year.

According to Bogas, aprons with BLM imaginary on them don't have 'an objective, and sufficiently direct, relationship to terms and conditions of employment,' Bloomberg reported.

'To the extent the message is being used for reasons beyond that, it operates as a political umbrella for societal concerns and relates to the workplace only in the sense that workplaces are part of society,' Bogas wrote in the ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEW7j_0g8BNPEF00
A legal complaint alleging that Home Depot violated federal law by banning staff from wearing Black Lives Matter imaginary has been dismissed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAm8u_0g8BNPEF00
According to the ruling on Friday, the complaint raised by the US National Labor Relations Board's general counsel last year did not have legal grounds to move forward
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjsQ5_0g8BNPEF00
Administrative law judge Paul Bogas wrote that aprons with BLM imaginary on them don't have 'an objective, and sufficiently direct, relationship to terms and conditions of employment,' Bloomberg reported

Bogas' rationale for tossing out the complaint was that BLM messaging would unnecessarily politicize the workplace.

The NLRB could appeal Bogas' ruling with the Democrat-led labor board in Washington, DC.

Last year, the organization claimed that the home improvement retail giant chose to 'selectively and disparately' forced employees wearing aprons with BLM imagery to stop doing so.

The organization also alleged that Home Depot purposely attempted to discourage staff to seek collective action by threatening them.

Immediately after the complaint was filed, Home Depot issued a statement distancing itself from the 'false characterization' offered by the NLRB.

'The Home Depot does not tolerate workplace harassment of any kind and takes all reports of discrimination or harassment seriously, as we did in this case,' Home Depot said last year.

'We disagree with the characterization of this situation and look forward to sharing the facts during the NLRB's process. Regardless of the outcome, we will continue to be fully committed to diversity and respect for all people.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmEER_0g8BNPEF00
Whole Foods also has an ongoing lawsuit filed by employees who claimed the grocery retailer disciplined and retaliated against them for wearing BLM face masks on the job 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em8yQ_0g8BNPEF00
The proposed nationwide class action was filed in US District Court in Boston in 2020, and is being tried by a San Francisco-based agency judge 

Whole Foods also has an ongoing lawsuit filed by employees who claimed the grocery retailer disciplined and retaliated against them for wearing BLM face masks on the job, including one who said she was fired.

The proposed nationwide class action was filed in US District Court in Boston in 2020, and is being tried by a San Francisco-based agency judge.

The suit accuses the organic grocer of sending employees home without pay or threatening to fire them for wearing the masks, claiming it violated the company's dress code.

However, staffers wearing masks conveying other messages were allowed to continue doing so, according to the lawsuit.

The 14 plaintiffs include Whole Foods employees in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, California and Washington state. The staffers come from several racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Comments / 113

Dorene Gonzalez
3d ago

I worked for home Depot for 9 years and they have a dress code, same as all business do. When you're hired you read and agree to it. If you didn't agree you should have looked for a different job.

Reply
90
Charles Ryan
3d ago

That’s great the government stepped in. It a job not and place to state you political agenda. I am not a Black Lives Matter supporter, I think they take our money and don’t put it where it is needed. That talk about just rights, but the people they support break the law then use the police injustice. If you steal or don’t obey the laws then you should be punished or killed!!

Reply
31
95 south Republican
3d ago

you wear the companies logo only home Depot is not affiliated with the black lives matter or gay pride meaning no gay pride symbols leave your sexual preference to yourself this is a business that should be respected by the employees and that's where the company logo or you going to go

Reply(3)
23
Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
CBS New York

Fearing Supreme Court ruling, Mayor Adams trying to set gun carry limits

NEW YORK -- With the Supreme Court poised to overturn all or part of New York's right-to-carry law, Mayor Eric Adams is devising a plan to get lawmakers to pass federal, state and local laws to limit as much as possible the places where gun owners can bring their weapons.As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Monday, the mayor is trying to get out ahead of a possible ruling that he says is giving him nightmares.Think about it, the people who now can only bring their weapons to a gun range may soon be able to openly carry them wherever they go....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blm#Washington Dc#Labor Relations#Workplace Harassment#Home Depot#Nlrb#Democrat
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million in a YEAR on luxury properties including its sprawling Studio City mansion and $6.3 million 'arts center' in Toronto, tax filings show

Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million on luxury properties in Los Angeles and in Toronto - including a $6.3 million 10,000-square-foot property in Canada that was purchased as part of a $8M 'out of country grant.'. The Toronto property was bought with grant money that was meant for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Society
Shine My Crown

'BLM' Co-Founder Paid Almost $4m to the Father of Her Child, Her Brother and Board Secretary

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is back in the headlines, this time for several huge payouts she made using the foundation's donations. According to Associated Press, Cullors forked out $970,000 to Trap Heals LLC, a company established by Damon Turner, the father of her child. She also paid out $840,000 to Cullors Protection LLC, a security firm owned by her brother, Paul Cullors.
SOCIETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Wells Fargo Reportedly Held Fake Interviews With Black, Women Candidates To Boost Diversity Numbers

The financial institution allegedly held dishonest interviews with women BIPOC for roles that were already filled to falsely bolster its diversity efforts. For the last few years, large corporations have vowed to boost their DEI efforts following the social justice uprising of summer 2020. But, one financial institution is being accused of talking the talk but not walking the walk.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

410K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy