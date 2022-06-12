ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Fairy Day to offer whimsical fun at Daniel Boone Native Gardens

By Jillyan Mobley
Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE — Volunteers dressed as fairies will dance through the Daniel Boone Native Gardens with guests for the non-profits annual fundraiser, Fairy Day. This family-friendly event will take place on July 9 from noon to 4 p.m. and is free for children and anyone who dresses up and $2 for all...

www.wataugademocrat.com

