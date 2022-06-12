Car enthusiasts set to gather for Corvette-Only Cruise-In fundraiser in Fairborn

CorvetteHouston

FAIRBORN — Corvettes from across the area will be showcased together for the Corvette-Only Cruise-In in Fairborn this afternoon.

The fundraiser will be held out front of Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante at 215 W. Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Along with viewing Corvettes, spectators are able to get food from Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante, win door prizes, and enter a drawing.

The Greater Dayton Corvette Club and Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante are sponsoring the event.

The event will be free for Corvette viewers.

