Fairborn, OH

Car enthusiasts set to gather for Corvette-Only Cruise-In fundraiser in Fairborn

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CorvetteHouston

FAIRBORN — Corvettes from across the area will be showcased together for the Corvette-Only Cruise-In in Fairborn this afternoon.

The fundraiser will be held out front of Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante at 215 W. Main Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

>>PHOTOS: 2018 Corvettes only at cruise-in in Fairborn

Along with viewing Corvettes, spectators are able to get food from Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante, win door prizes, and enter a drawing.

The Greater Dayton Corvette Club and Giovanni’s Italian Ristorante are sponsoring the event.

The event will be free for Corvette viewers.

