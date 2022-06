KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is one step closer to Tennessee’s first life-saving mental health urgent care. The McNabb Center is behind a three-year pilot project that’s designed to save lives for years to come. The plan is to build the facility next to what will soon be the city’s public safety center at the old Saint Mary’s Hospital near North Broadway.

