ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Averill Park, NY

Averill Park crowned Class A champs with shutout win

NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSection 2 has claimed the past...

www.news10.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Where (and where not) to park in Glens Falls

The city of Glens Falls is home to three parking garages. One is entirely reserved for private business, but the other two are - at least partially, and at least sometimes - open for public use. If you live in or around the city and didn't know that, you may not be alone.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

16 Capital Region teachers win SUNY teaching award

Sixteen teachers in the Capital Region have received the State University of New York (SUNY) Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. This awards pre-school through 12th grade public school teachers for their skillset and commitment to success for their students.
AMSTERDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Averill Park, NY
Averill Park, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWS10 ABC

Schedule released for Washington County Fair

The Washington County Fair is coming, bringing carnival rides, farm-fresh foods and a whole lot of animals to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The farm opens on Monday, Aug. 22, running through to Sunday, Aug. 28. This week, the full schedule went live for this year's fairground festivities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls seamstress transforms ties into aprons

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Being a seamstress is in the fabric of Dawn Lettus’ DNA. Coming from a long line of seamstresses, working in The Shirt Factory is a full circle moment for the business owner. While a large portion of her business comes from alterations, her passion lies in taking lost and forgotten […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NEWS10 ABC

Power restored in Glenville

Power has been restored to most customers in Glenville. According to the National Grid Outage Map, about 1,250 customers in Glenville were without power. The outage started on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering victims of fatal Lake George crash

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Balloons, flowers, a stuffed bear and a wooden cross all make up a roadside memorial where a family was struck by a motorcycle in Lake George Sunday afternoon. 38-year old James “Jamie” Persons and 8-year old Quinton Delgadillo were killed when the motorcycle being driven by 33-year old Anthony Futia, […]
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy