Averill Park crowned Class A champs with shutout win

The city of Glens Falls is home to three parking garages. One is entirely reserved for private business, but the other two are - at least partially, and at least sometimes - open for public use. If you live in or around the city and didn't know that, you may not be alone.
Sixteen teachers in the Capital Region have received the State University of New York (SUNY) Empire State Excellence in Teaching Award. This awards pre-school through 12th grade public school teachers for their skillset and commitment to success for their students.
On Monday, members of the city community came to the basement meeting room at Crandall Public Library to hear about the latest version of a long-running plan to breathe new life into long-defunct space along South Street. And they came with plenty of questions.
On Saturday, June 18, starting at 11 a.m., the Village of Hudson Falls will host a ribbon-cutting for the newly renamed Moran-Derby Park, a $1.8-million community athletic complex and festival space between Coleman Avenue and William Street.
The Washington County Fair is coming, bringing carnival rides, farm-fresh foods and a whole lot of animals to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The farm opens on Monday, Aug. 22, running through to Sunday, Aug. 28. This week, the full schedule went live for this year's fairground festivities.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Being a seamstress is in the fabric of Dawn Lettus’ DNA. Coming from a long line of seamstresses, working in The Shirt Factory is a full circle moment for the business owner. While a large portion of her business comes from alterations, her passion lies in taking lost and forgotten […]
Independence Day is quickly approaching on Monday, July 4. If you're looking to celebrate, cities and towns around the Capital Region will be hosting events and firework displays throughout Fourth of July weekend.
Power has been restored to most customers in Glenville. According to the National Grid Outage Map, about 1,250 customers in Glenville were without power. The outage started on Tuesday around 10:50 a.m.
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Balloons, flowers, a stuffed bear and a wooden cross all make up a roadside memorial where a family was struck by a motorcycle in Lake George Sunday afternoon. 38-year old James “Jamie” Persons and 8-year old Quinton Delgadillo were killed when the motorcycle being driven by 33-year old Anthony Futia, […]
