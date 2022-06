The prestigious Army-Navy game will be played in five different East Coast locations from 2023-27, the two military academies announced Wednesday. The 2023 game will be played in Foxborough, Mass., and the 2024 contest will be held in Landover, Md. Baltimore will be the site in 2025, followed by East Rutherford, N.J., in 2026 and Philadelphia in 2027.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO