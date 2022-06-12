Class AA State Track & Field Championships

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont baseball team hit the field in the Class AA state semifinals Wednesday against Rochester Lourdes. Fairmont would go on to win 7-2. Eli Anderson finished with a complete game and hit two triples. Jack Kosbab recorded three RBIs. The Cardinals will play Roseau...
CHASKA, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-seeded Mankato West baseball team hung on for a walk-off victory over St. Francis in the opening round of the Class AAA Minnesota State High School Baseball Tournament. The Scarlets saw a strong performance on the mound and at the plate by senior pitcher Louis...
Fairmont and Sibley East meet in the opening round at Dick Putz Field on Tuesday. The Iowa Cubs may have been out of town this weekend, but they still helped some little leaguers in Des Moines get the "big league" treatment. Team Iowa brings home medals from Special Olympics USA...
Fairmont looks to carry hot season into state tournament vs. Sibley East. Fairmont and Sibley East meet in the opening round at Dick Putz Field on Tuesday. Mankato West baseball set for state match-up with St. Francis. Updated: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT. The Scarlets come into the...
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Ahead of qualifying for the Class AA Minnesota State High School Baseball Tournament, Fairmont sent Paynesville Area and Luverne packing in the Section 3AA Tournament for some long-awaited redemption after both programs knocked the Cardinals out of the last two postseasons. “I feel like those two...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont baseball team battled Sibley East in the Class AA state baseball quarterfinals Tuesday in St. Cloud. Fairmont wins by a final of 8-3 and will play Rochester Lourdes in the Class AA semifinals Wednesday at 11 a.m.
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KEYC) - The defending champion Hayfield Vikings clashed against the New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds at Joe Faber Field in the first round of the Class A State Baseball Tournament Tuesday. The Vikings would go on to win 5-4 and will play Sacred Heart in the semifinals.
SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) -After a long week in Orlando, Florida, the 2022 Special Olympics USA games has wrapped up, and Austin Ewing is returning home. The Springfield resident took four gold medals in powerlifting events. That’s nearly half of the available gold medals in the category. Ewing was welcomed...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the first time in three years, Blakeslee Stadium will soon be filled with the sound of drums. Thunder of Drums had its first performance in 1991, and its 30th anniversary show was pushed back twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the celebration is ready...
Mankato Area Public Schools started its summer meal programs Monday. Greater Mankato Area United Way to host 8th annual Men’s Event. Greater Mankato Area United Way will host its annual Men’s Event Wednesday. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church offers historical tours. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:35...
The results are in. And Owatonnans are ready to eat out. But at what type of restaurant? Engage Owatonna and the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) conducted an online survey of residents' dining habits and what cuisines they would like to see in a new restaurant in town.
On June 2, Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill redefining cannabis laws in Minnesota, legalizing sales as long as they follow state regulations. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic making a difference. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mankato Area Children in Need’s 25th annual Golf Classic was...
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — Waseca received four inches of rain this week, which has set some farmers back. Farmers have already had to deal with inclement weather from the spring into the summer months, which delayed putting seeds into the ground. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop...
The Kiwanis Thunder of Drums event is finally celebrating its 30th show after being postponed for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic. Habitat for Humanity ReStore recycles household appliances for over 15 years. Updated: 23 hours ago. With a volunteer-based structure and a mission to prevent pollution, the Habitat ReStore...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A lucky player who purchased their ticket for the June 10 drawing in Mankato is the winner of $27,000. Hilltop Hy-Vee, located on Adams St., in Mankato, sold the winning ticket, earning the business a $270 bonus. The winning North 5 numbers drawn on Friday are...
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The five finalists for the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected. Dawn Breitkreutz (Redwood Falls) Nancy Hinricher (Pipestone) Karen Kasper (Owatonna) Emily Ponwith (Cleveland) Kristin Reiman-Duden (Princeton) The five women will be recognized at the awards ceremony as part of the...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) kicked off its Summer of Jobs campaign in Mankato at a local metal fabricator. “They got to weld and kind of learn the skill and everything. It was just cool to see that our jobs matter and people understand what it is. I never really knew what it was until I took the class in high school,” said Tealy Krosch, a robotic welder at Jones Metal Inc.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato appears to be gearing up to make major improvements to Tourtellotte pool. Efforts to upgrade the pool began in 2017 with an estimated cost of $6.5 million. Changes would include adding water slides, a splash pad, a lazy-river raft ride and modernizing...
FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) - From benches to picnic tables, many local parks are filled with places to sit back and relax. However, the city of Farbault recently took that idea of relaxation to new heights. While Kelsey and Lisa arrived early enough that they were the only ones there, normally, this hot seat is filled with people from all over the area.
Comments / 0