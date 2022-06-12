Class AA State Track & Field Championships

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) kicked off its Summer of Jobs campaign in Mankato at a local metal fabricator. “They got to weld and kind of learn the skill and everything. It was just cool to see that our jobs matter and people understand what it is. I never really knew what it was until I took the class in high school,” said Tealy Krosch, a robotic welder at Jones Metal Inc.

