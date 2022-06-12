Air Force concert band to perform in Tarboro

The U.S. Air Force’s premier concert band, the USAF Heritage of America Band, will perform a free concert on Nov. 9 at the Keihin Auditorium in Tarboro.

The concert is being sponsored by the Edgecombe County Veteran’s Military Museum with support from Edgecombe Community College.

“In October 2019, we had the opportunity to bring The Wall That Heals to Tarboro,” said museum President Herbert Whitehurst. “We couldn’t have done it without the support of the community. If you remember, it rained all day long as the wall was being erected.”

Whitehurst said that as the event was nearing, the museum board made the decision to hold a community event to show appreciation to the volunteers and the community.

“At that time, we had discussed some sort of community feed and had even talked with Abram’s about feeding a large group and the town about setting tents up in Church Street for the event,” Whitehurst said.

And then came COVID-19 and time passed.

As soon as Gov. Roy Cooper issued his emergency declaration due to the pandemic, the museum closed.

“Most of our volunteers are seniors and many had underlying health issues, so we thought it would be prudent to shut down as long as we had to,” Whitehurst said. “No one was doing anything.”

Not until late 2021 was the museum able to reopen weekly and for the board to meet face-to-face.

It was then that the discussion returned to an event to show appreciation to the community for its ongoing support.

“The museum exists on donations and the sale of T-shirts and military caps,” Whitehurst said. “If it weren’t for the donations from the community — both money and military items — we couldn’t exist.”

Whitehurst said a board member brought the military bands up as a possibility and asked the board for permission to see if a concert could be arranged.

“He had already done some research and knew the military bands were going to start traveling again,” Whitehurst said. “The board thought it was a good idea to pursue.”

Whitehurst said that in late April, the board member had heard from the tour manager of the USAF Heritage of America concert band.

“We were told that they would be in our area Nov. 8-10 and they asked if we were interested,” Whitehurst said, noting that the board member gave an affirmative response and contacted ECC to find out what dates they might have available.

Whitehurst said ECC had dates that corresponded with the tour and the auditorium was secured.

“The band wants to have some interaction with the community during their visit, so those things will be planned as we move along,” Whitehurst said.

While admission to the concert will be free, a ticket will be required for admission.

“As the concert date nears, we’ll provide more information and the location to pick up the free tickets,” Whitehurst said. “The exciting thing about being able to hold this concert is that it will happen just two days before honoring all of our veterans on Veterans Day. We think it will be a special week.

“We hope this special event will show the community how much we appreciate their support.”