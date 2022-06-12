Churches form partnership for Ukrainian relief

Lakeside Baptist Church in Rocky Mount is working with Košice Baptist Church in Slovakia to provide relief services to Ukrainian refugees.

The partnership plan, developed and led by the Rev. Jody Wright, senior minister of Lakeside Baptist Church, links support from the Rocky Mount area with relief efforts underway at the Košice Baptist Church, which is located 80 miles from the border with Ukraine.

The Košice mission site is a place of welcome and comfort where refugees fleeing their war-torn country can find rest, food and transportation assistance as they seek to rebuild their lives, re-locate or find long-term accommodations elsewhere. The church houses 30 people at a time, and many of its members have taken refugees into their homes.

The ministry is now expanding to include the shipping of food and supplies to the border to be transported to besieged towns and cities. Expansion of services also focuses on transportation for people traveling to and from the border and for ministers and chaplains offering help and hope to those in need.

Approximately $18,000 in contributions from Lakeside Baptist Church and the Rocky Mount community has been directed to the Košice mission site. Additional donations will aid in expansion of the mission services.

Individuals, groups and organizations may contribute by visiting the Give page on the Lakeside Baptist Church website at www.lakesidechurchrmt.org and choosing the Ukrainian Relief fund.

Contributions also can be mailed to Lakeside Baptist Church, 1501 Sunset Ave., Rocky Mount, NC 27804. Mark donations as “Ukrainian Relief: Slovakia.”