The Auburn and Owasco Rotary Clubs are working with the Owasco Watershed Lake Association (OWLA) to combat an invasive pest. The clubs are working with OWLA to treat hemlock trees along the lakeshore to reduce the number of Hemlock Wooly Adelgids, which feed on the sap of the trees, eventually killing them. The bugs, natives of Asia, were first spotted in New York in 2017.

AUBURN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO