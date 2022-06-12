Another twenty-something still trying to sort it all out

In a way, I’m ready to be out of my 20s.

It’s not that I’m trying to rush toward the future or anything; far from it. I’m doing my best to not take life and time for granted. It’s more that being in your 20s kind of sucks.

I’ve graduated college, I’ve bought a car, I’m living on my own and paying for my own insurance — but at the same time, I’m still trying to figure out the direction of the rest of my life.

How long do I want to stay in my current career? Which city do I want to live in? Should I go to graduate school? What would it be for? Do I want a relationship? Am I saving enough money?

Beyond the questions I have for myself, I watch my friends of similar ages trying to answer these questions to seemingly varying degrees of success. The ones in relationships trying to decide if they want to get married, if they want kids, if they even want to stay in that relationship. Some think they want to go to grad school and even know what they’d want to study but are unsure if they could find a job in that field after, as well as if it would pay enough to justify the student loans.

Honestly, I’m ready to just be stable — I’m ready to have a house with a big kitchen and a library and walls I can paint and a backyard big enough for an herb garden and maybe a dog. I want to have a decently built up savings and to not think twice if I decide to splurge on the good ice cream at the store.

I want to have routines for my days, where I work and come home and cook a good dinner with meat and vegetables and a fancy sauce and then in bed not too early but not too late so that I’m not tired the next day and automatically reaching for multiple cups of caffeine.

I want to see my friends grow and thrive in careers that while maybe isn’t their dream job is still one they enjoy and pays well enough that they can watch any debts diminish and they can still go on vacations and buy good seats at concerts.

Instead of wild nights out on the weekends we stay in with a bottle of wine and watch chick flicks and make fun of horror movies, and instead of relationship drama we talk about how secure and happy we are with our significant others.

While I’m ready for life to be steady and stable and normal, I am still doing my best to appreciate where I am in my life. At least for me, I think my 20s are where the real transition to an adult is — I’ve achieved those milestones listed earlier of graduating and living on my own, and those were important steps to becoming a full, independent adult.

But at the same time, I’m figuring out who I am as a person. I’m learning how to set boundaries, with everything from work to friends to social media. I’m taking more time to myself to learn about things I like and don’t like, as well as pursuing topics of interest such as how to care for cast iron pans and vinyl records and learning a new language and exploring classic works of literature.

I’m learning how to properly care for myself, from navigating my mental health to developing a good skin care routine to finding a gym that I enjoy and will attend regularly.

What I’m learning is that for things that I want to happen, I have to make them happen and put in the effort to build that good foundation now in order to achieve that stability and confidence in the future. Like most people, I’m a fan of instant gratification — of course I want that good life and I want it now.

But it’s something I have to work for, and it’ll take time. Some things will happen faster than others.

But that’s OK. I’m working toward the goals I have for myself — and one way or another, I’ll keep moving forward.