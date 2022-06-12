ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning’s Jon Cooper: ‘Extremely probable’ Brayden Point plays in Cup final

By Mari Faiello
 3 days ago
Hope grows by the day that Brayden Point will return to the Lightning lineup before this postseason ends. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Lightning All-Star center Brayden Point didn’t end up cracking the lineup for Game 6 against the Rangers, but there’s better hope that he will be back on the ice before this postseason wraps up.

After the Lightning clinched their Stanley Cup final berth for the third consecutive season, coach Jon Cooper said it is “extremely probable” Point plays in the series against the Colorado Avalanche (which will begin Wednesday in Denver at 8 p.m.).

“I don’t know about Game 1,” Cooper said, “but it’s extremely probable that he plays in the series.”

Saturday marked the 10th consecutive game Point has missed since sustaining a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the opening round against the Maples Leafs. He tallied two goals and two assists through seven games.

Throughout the Rangers series, Point showed signs of progress with his skating, working in full pads daily since June 1′s series opener. His return to the lineup would be crucial as he has led the league in goal scoring for the past two playoffs with 14 each year.

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

