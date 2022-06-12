Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 12, 2022
CROSSWORDS
USA TODAY crossword
(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)
Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword
Sunday New York Times crossword
Sunday Premier crossword
SUDOKU
JUMBLE
INVITE SWITCH PARLAY NIBBLE EXEMPT FUNNEL
They looked east from their new Denver highrise condo and saw the – PLAINS IN PLAIN VIEW
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Cryptoquip
IF CITIZENS OF AZERBAIJAN'S CAPITAL PULL IN LOADS OF MONEY FROM THEIR JOBS, DO THEY MAKE BAKU BUCKS?
(Distributed by King Features)
OTHER PUZZLES
Boggle
EAGLE EXILE EVADE ELOPE ERODE ENSUE EVOKE ELUDE
(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)
Lexigo
CATCH, HUTCHES, SHOUT, TAXICAB, BANDANA
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
KenKen
Scrabblegrams
7 Little Words
- IMITATION
- NEVADA
- ATLAS
- MARATHON
- TORTELLI
- BRACELET
- MANIFEST
(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)
Find the Words
Watching for danger
(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)
Kubok
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Sunday, June 12, 2022
