SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a missing Utah man is saying their son uncharacteristically has been missing for a week. The Bokslag family said Casey Bokslag was last seen at his South Salt Lake apartment on June 6, and his car was found two days later in Castle Rock near the Wyoming border with the license plates missing.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO