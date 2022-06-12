Coushatta hosts 25th annual Powwow

Gun violence has become a looming threat to communities across the country, and many violent incidents now involve attacks on multiple people. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and a rash of gun violence elsewhere have highlighted the need for law enforcement to plan for the possibility of future attacks. Capt. Jesse Taitano of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is quick to point out the NPSO has been preparing for the possibility of an attack for years. “Making our schools go from soft targets to hard targets, that’s really the goal.” he says.

11 HOURS AGO