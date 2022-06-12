ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coushatta, LA

Coushatta hosts 25th annual Powwow

By Andrea Robinson
KPLC TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinder, LA (KPLC) - The Coushatta Tribe hosted their annual Powwow this weekend highlighting the rich Native American culture. “We’ve made it to 25 years this year and it’s so important that we carry on the tradition of this powwow celebrating our Native American heritage,” Coushatta vice-chairman Crystal Williams...

www.kplctv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

LSU President floats ideas of merging campuses in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Some very big ideas were floated Tuesday concerning LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center by LSU President William Tate. Tate said these are not proposals, but ideas. The main one being what's called the "co-location" of LSU-S and the LSU Health Science Center. LSU-S would basically be connected to the Health Science Center by moving across the street on Kings Highway. He even brought artist renderings of the potential changes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

10 Years Ago: The Queensborough Alligator

Even in Louisiana, you don't see an alligator every day. Maybe if you live in a bayou somewhere and take a pirogue to work, but for most people it's not normal. Especially in Shreveport. But 10 years ago, the residents in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood had quite an evening when a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier, DeSoto parishes considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since June 10, Louisiana has reported 2,303 new cases of COVID-19, with 394 of them being reinfections; 304 people have been hospitalized. Bossier and DeSoto Parishes are now considered high risk, with most neighboring parishes considered medium risk. The Louisiana Department of Health says most cases are tied to community spread.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Coushatta, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Kinder, LA
Coushatta, LA
Government
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport-Bossier Deadbeat Dads Who Owe More Than $100,000

As we approach Father's Day, we celebrate Dad. Dad's that are there for their children. Dad's that went to soccer practice, coached little league, read to his children, and provided for their family. Dad's that offered guidance, taught his daughter how to change her own tire, or even to learn how to safely handle and shoot a firearm. A dad who showed his son the right way to treat women, by how he treated his mom.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

A Shreveport Economic Collapse? City Leader Says It’s Coming Soon

The Shreveport City Council has approved new district lines that will give the city five Black and two White districts. The measure passed on a 4-3 vote. Councilwoman LeVette Fuller voted against the plan because it also takes part of the riverfront where the casinos are and puts that area in Council District A which is represented by Tabatha Taylor. Fuller maintains that downtown should be in one council district as a whole. KEEL News has learned that a legal challenge on the new approved map is expected.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches prepared for an active shooter crisis

Gun violence has become a looming threat to communities across the country, and many violent incidents now involve attacks on multiple people. The recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas and a rash of gun violence elsewhere have highlighted the need for law enforcement to plan for the possibility of future attacks. Capt. Jesse Taitano of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is quick to point out the NPSO has been preparing for the possibility of an attack for years. “Making our schools go from soft targets to hard targets, that’s really the goal.” he says.
KTAL

Gunshots ring out in West Shreveport early Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Wednesday morning, police responded to a shots fired call at a Shreveport apartment complex in the Westwood neighborhood that wounded two and left damage in the parking lot. Around midnight officers responded to the scene at the Westwood Village Apartments on Rasberry Ln. Officers...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Culture#Native Americans#Powwow#Coushatta Tribe#Istre
KTAL

SPD, FBI to hold conference on Shamia Little investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department and the New Orleans branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be holding a joint press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the Shamia Little investigation. The press conference will be held at the Shreveport police headquarters at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Child identified in pool drowning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 4-year girl is dead after she drowned in a Shreveport pool. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Amelia Gray, was found submerged in the pool at Southwood Village in the 9000 block of Walker Road. The incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday, June...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: Looosiana Seafood Market

SHREVEPORT, La. - Rick Rowe is getting his seafood fix in this morning's Tasty Tuesday segment. He's checking out everything Looosiana Seafood Market has to offer. Fresh boiled seafood will be served daily. Blue crab, shrimp, and crawfish is seasonal. They also serve precooked-frozen meals daily and a full menu for dine in. Large outdoor patio seating is also available.
SHREVEPORT, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Charges upgraded in Shreveport Shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. – Charges are being upgraded for two men suspected in a Shreveport shooting back in April. Detectives are now charging Elijah Williams and Thomas Office with Attempted First Degree Murder. The upgraded charges come after the victim of the April 30th shooting died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
KSLA

LDEQ declares Ozone Action Day due to Saharan dust in air

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for Shreveport due to the amount of Saharan dust in the air. LDEQ officials say on Sunday, June 12, Saharan dust will gradually increase across Louisiana, limiting ozone development and raising particle levels. This will increase Air Quality Index (AQI) levels from low to mid-moderate across the state. Furthermore, on Monday, southwesterly winds will bring even more dust to the state, continuing to increase particle levels. This will particularly affect those in sensitive groups. On Tuesday, dust levels are expected to decrease slightly, however, due to high pressure aloft limiting mixing, AQI levels will remain high-moderate.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport teen serving life escapes custody again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A juvenile serving a life sentence for multiple felonies escaped from custody for the third time. He went missing from a facility in Avoyelles Parish Monday. Anthony Mandigo was transported to a medical facility from the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie for treatment for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
everythinglubbock.com

Former Lubbock pastor, now in Louisiana, sued by church members

BOSSIER PARISH, Louisiana – A former Lubbock pastor, sued by church members at First Baptist Church of Bossier in Louisiana, was ordered in May to turn over financial records dating from 2013, according to sister station KTAL/KMSS. The lawsuit was filed in March and claimed senior pastor Brad Jurkovich...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Late-night shootout breaks out near Cross Lake

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gunfire erupted late Monday night on the street in the South Lakeshore neighborhood. Officers are investigating the scene where a black vehicle was damaged by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Dr. near Grace Baptist Church just before 10:00 p.m. Bullet casings are covering the ground between Willow Point Dr. to the area near the church.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

Caddo Sheriff Has a Strong Message for Louisiana Governor

With many cities in Louisiana facing spikes in violent crime, lawmakers passed a bill to rollback some of the provisions of the Justice Reinvestment Act. But Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed a bill that called for change. The Governor says Justice Reinvestment Act was passed in 2017 "with strong...
KTAL

BPSO seeks public help finding Princeton teen

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help in finding a teen missing since Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old James Boyd of Princeton left his home around 12:30 a.m. in his sister’s 2008 silver Mazda 6 with a Louisiana license plate number 512CUU.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Second Shreveport shooting within an hour injures 1

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a burst of violence, a second shooting broke out Monday night in Shreveport, this time in West Cedar Grove. Around 10:45 p.m., police and EMS were called to the scene of the shooting on the 500 block of Browning St. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early to mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy