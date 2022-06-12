ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

High gas prices bring potential for bike sales

By Jeremy Chen
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
High gas prices could force some drivers to find form of transportation, and some are looking at bikes.

“I feel a lot better financially about going out and buying lunch if I didn’t drive my car here. Driving here costs as much as lunch does,” Ryan Johnson, an employee at Pro Cyclery, said.

Johnson has no qualms about riding his bike to work at pro cyclery in Summerlin. With gas at more than five dollars a gallon in the valley, it has become financially prudent move.

“I even get groceries on my bike because I’m trying to save every penny I can,” he said.

Bike sales exploded at the start of the pandemic and has remained above pre-2020 numbers. Market research company, NPD Group shows sales were up 54% in April 2021 compared to April 2019.

“Getting as many bikes in as we can and selling them as fast as we could get them. That’s still down a little bit now, but hopefully we maintain some of those customers we gained,” he said.

Johnson says some customers may be attracted to the lower maintenance costs of bikes compared to cars.

“My car usually costs about $400 a month, and I’ve cut that down about $300 by primarily using my bike for transportation,” he said.

He’s confident the shop will see some customers come in for a new bike.

“I think other people are going to start being like I am and move in the direction of spending more time on their bikes for financial reasons,” Johnson said.

