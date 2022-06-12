ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecombe County, NC

Deadline nears for donations to Edgecombe library renovation project

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Time is running out for people who want to help fund the renovation of the Janie F. Allsbrook Local History Room at the Edgecombe County Memorial Library.

“We’re in the final stages and want to give everyone who wants the opportunity to participate,” Librarian Roman Leary said.

Leary said that while people may make donations to the library at any time, only a few weeks remain to be permanently recognized as a “Distinguished Donor” on a plaque to be placed in the library.

The deadline is June 30.

Distinguished Donors will receive permanent recognition at one of three levels:

Bronze — $100 to $499.Silver — $500 to $999.Gold — $1,000 or more.

Leary said the renovation meets a long-standing “goal to fix up the history room.”

He said the library’s collection draws researchers from around the world.

“We have a sign-in log and we’ve documented visitors from as far away as Scotland, New Zealand, England and Alaska,” he said. “Most come for genealogical purposes, and they come from around the world.

“We’ll never be able to expand the footprint, but we can certainly upgrade the space,” he added.

Leary said that the short hallway and a storage room are being converted into an office for Pam Edmondson, who heads the history section, with a window installed so she will be able to see into the history room.

“We’ll upgrade her computer in there to allow for digitization and we’ll also put a glass storefront entrance extending into the library,” he said.

Leary also said the wood floors in the rooms are being refreshed.

“Those wood floors and that great worktable in there are going to be refreshed and we’re excited about that,” Leary said. “When we get it done, it will be a real showplace.”

During the work on the room, everything has been boxed and placed in the Pender Room, as it can be locked to secure the resources.

Leary said that donations to the project are tax-deductible and may be either mailed to the library or dropped off at 909 N. Main St. Checks may be may payable to “ECML” to save writing time for donors.

Anyone with questions can either come by the library or call Edmondson at 252-823-1141.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edgecombe County, NC
Government
State
Alaska State
County
Edgecombe County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Local History#Storage Room#Time
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
697
Followers
617
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy