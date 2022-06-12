Deadline nears for donations to Edgecombe library renovation project

Time is running out for people who want to help fund the renovation of the Janie F. Allsbrook Local History Room at the Edgecombe County Memorial Library.

“We’re in the final stages and want to give everyone who wants the opportunity to participate,” Librarian Roman Leary said.

Leary said that while people may make donations to the library at any time, only a few weeks remain to be permanently recognized as a “Distinguished Donor” on a plaque to be placed in the library.

The deadline is June 30.

Distinguished Donors will receive permanent recognition at one of three levels:

Bronze — $100 to $499.Silver — $500 to $999.Gold — $1,000 or more.

Leary said the renovation meets a long-standing “goal to fix up the history room.”

He said the library’s collection draws researchers from around the world.

“We have a sign-in log and we’ve documented visitors from as far away as Scotland, New Zealand, England and Alaska,” he said. “Most come for genealogical purposes, and they come from around the world.

“We’ll never be able to expand the footprint, but we can certainly upgrade the space,” he added.

Leary said that the short hallway and a storage room are being converted into an office for Pam Edmondson, who heads the history section, with a window installed so she will be able to see into the history room.

“We’ll upgrade her computer in there to allow for digitization and we’ll also put a glass storefront entrance extending into the library,” he said.

Leary also said the wood floors in the rooms are being refreshed.

“Those wood floors and that great worktable in there are going to be refreshed and we’re excited about that,” Leary said. “When we get it done, it will be a real showplace.”

During the work on the room, everything has been boxed and placed in the Pender Room, as it can be locked to secure the resources.

Leary said that donations to the project are tax-deductible and may be either mailed to the library or dropped off at 909 N. Main St. Checks may be may payable to “ECML” to save writing time for donors.

Anyone with questions can either come by the library or call Edmondson at 252-823-1141.