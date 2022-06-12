Police: No shots fired at The Village at Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — One person was shot Thursday afternoon near Meridian City Hall after they exchanged gunfire with several officers. Authorities say the incident began after a report of a shooting involving the Idaho Department of Correction on the 9800 block of W. Shields in Boise just before 1:30 p.m. The suspect left the area, police say, and soon after there was then a report of a carjacking in Eagle. The stolen vehicle was later spotted on Eagle Road where a pursuit with Boise PD and Meridian PD ensued.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO