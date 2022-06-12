ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Police: No shots fired at The Village at Meridian

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeridian Police determined fireworks caused the...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

One man dead after officer shooting in Star

STAR, Idaho — The Star Police Department (SPD) held a briefing on the shooting that occurred Wednesday morning involving a Star Police officer. SPD Chief Zach Hessing led the briefing. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, SPD was notified of a 39-year-old man acting erratically and would not leave a...
STAR, ID
Post Register

Suspect identified in Meridian officer-involved shooting

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Meridian Police Department released the identity of the suspect in the officer-involved shooting on June 9th. The man, 39-year-old Jake Cottrell from Boise, has been charged with grand theft, robbery, use of a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, and two counts of assault--all felonies.
MERIDIAN, ID
kmvt

UPDATE: Twin Falls County SWAT responds to Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE AT 11:39 A.M.: The Mountain Home Police Department issued an update on the situation. They say that around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Mountain Home Police Department attempted to serve a protection order on a residence on SE Freedom Circle. MHPD identified the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, ID
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
kboi.com

Police identify teens killed in crash on Sunday night

The Ada County Coroners office has released the identities of two teens killed in a crash Sunday night in Boise. The coroner says 16 year old Braden Caldwell of Boise died at the crash scene, and Henry Warner from Boise, also 16, died after being transported to a local hospital following the crash.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bishop Kelly High School mourning two teens killed in freeway crash

The two teenagers who died following Sunday’s single-car crash were students at Boise’s Bishop Kelly High School, the school announced Tuesday. Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner, both 16, were going to be juniors at the private Catholic school this fall, the school said. Caldwell was the son of the school’s principal, Mike Caldwell. Warner was driving eastbound in a small passenger car around 9 p.m. Sunday in Boise when he...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

LOL: Garden City wants to help find owner of lost 'fanny pack'

GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CBS2) — If you're the owner of a lost fanny pack in Garden City, you're in luck!. Garden City Police has found it. "We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely heartbroken to have lost their beloved fanny pack," Garden City Police wrote on social media.
GARDEN CITY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Ktvb#Meridian Police
KIVI-TV

Family members travel to Idaho to search for missing 21-year-old

EMMETT, Idaho — A man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Emmett Saturday near the Washington Street bridge, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson since around 8 p.m....
EMMETT, ID
Post Register

Two Treasure Valley men get probation, two-year hunting ban after shooting Golden Eagle

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men have been sentenced in federal court after they were found guilty of killing a golden eagle as well as five red-tailed hawks. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday said Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise and Wyatt Noe, 23, of Eagle will face two years of probation, 15 hours of community service, pay some fines and be banned from hunting for two years.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Suspect, five officers exchange in gunfire near Meridian Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — One person was shot Thursday afternoon near Meridian City Hall after they exchanged gunfire with several officers. Authorities say the incident began after a report of a shooting involving the Idaho Department of Correction on the 9800 block of W. Shields in Boise just before 1:30 p.m. The suspect left the area, police say, and soon after there was then a report of a carjacking in Eagle. The stolen vehicle was later spotted on Eagle Road where a pursuit with Boise PD and Meridian PD ensued.
MERIDIAN, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Classic Rock 105.1

LSUE Basketball Player Missing After Tubing Down River

We are following a developing story surrounding LSUE Men's Basketball player Everette Jackson. WDSU reports that Jackson went missing in a Boise river after going tubing with his girlfriend on Saturday evening. According to Jackson's girlfriend, he was sept away by the current in the river after he lost control...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

WATCH: What is in the Skies of Mountain Home, Idaho?

Idaho is full of wonder – you have the mysterious cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains, you’ve got Sasquatch roaming the forests, and of course, we have “UFOs” (dare we say aliens!) in the skies of Idaho. Facebook user Shelley C. shared a video showing mysterious “flares” with us after posting it in the Facebook group Idaho Weather Watchers.
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho officials close popular recreation area due to trash

BOISE, Idaho — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
boisestatepublicradio.org

“What is Idaho known for?” Attacks on LGBTQ communities are fueling internet searches on the state’s history of racism and exclusion

Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy