Police: No shots fired at The Village at Meridian

STAR, Idaho — The Star Police Department (SPD) held a briefing on the shooting that occurred Wednesday morning involving a Star Police officer. SPD Chief Zach Hessing led the briefing. Around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, SPD was notified of a 39-year-old man acting erratically and would not leave a...
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Meridian Police Department released the identity of the suspect in the officer-involved shooting on June 9th. The man, 39-year-old Jake Cottrell from Boise, has been charged with grand theft, robbery, use of a deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon, eluding a police officer, and two counts of assault--all felonies.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A man is in jail, facing a charge of aggravated assault, after an incident that prompted a public safety request Tuesday night for people living in a Mountain Home neighborhood to leave the area, and for others to avoid it. Nicholas Warren Hoover has been...
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE AT 11:39 A.M.: The Mountain Home Police Department issued an update on the situation. They say that around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Mountain Home Police Department attempted to serve a protection order on a residence on SE Freedom Circle. MHPD identified the...
The Ada County Coroners office has released the identities of two teens killed in a crash Sunday night in Boise. The coroner says 16 year old Braden Caldwell of Boise died at the crash scene, and Henry Warner from Boise, also 16, died after being transported to a local hospital following the crash.
The two teenagers who died following Sunday’s single-car crash were students at Boise’s Bishop Kelly High School, the school announced Tuesday.
Braden Caldwell and Henry Warner, both 16, were going to be juniors at the private Catholic school this fall, the school said. Caldwell was the son of the school’s principal, Mike Caldwell.
Warner was driving eastbound in a small passenger car around 9 p.m. Sunday in Boise when he...
BOISE, Idaho — A man who police say killed two people and injured three others during a shooting in October 2021 died by a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Ada County Coroner's office in records obtained in a public records request by KTVB. Jacob Bergquist, 27,...
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (CBS2) — If you're the owner of a lost fanny pack in Garden City, you're in luck!. Garden City Police has found it. "We found this lost property and know that the owner is probably extremely heartbroken to have lost their beloved fanny pack," Garden City Police wrote on social media.
EMMETT, Idaho — A man is still missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Emmett Saturday near the Washington Street bridge, according to the Gem County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has been out searching for 21-year-old Everette Jackson since around 8 p.m....
A man is missing after falling out of his raft on the Payette River in Emmett. Gem County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is missing after falling from the raft on the Payette River west of the Washington Street bridge in Emmett around 8 p.m. June 11, according to a news release.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Two men have been sentenced in federal court after they were found guilty of killing a golden eagle as well as five red-tailed hawks. The U.S. Attorney's Office on Wednesday said Colten Ferdinand, 20, of Boise and Wyatt Noe, 23, of Eagle will face two years of probation, 15 hours of community service, pay some fines and be banned from hunting for two years.
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — One person was shot Thursday afternoon near Meridian City Hall after they exchanged gunfire with several officers. Authorities say the incident began after a report of a shooting involving the Idaho Department of Correction on the 9800 block of W. Shields in Boise just before 1:30 p.m. The suspect left the area, police say, and soon after there was then a report of a carjacking in Eagle. The stolen vehicle was later spotted on Eagle Road where a pursuit with Boise PD and Meridian PD ensued.
We are following a developing story surrounding LSUE Men's Basketball player Everette Jackson. WDSU reports that Jackson went missing in a Boise river after going tubing with his girlfriend on Saturday evening. According to Jackson's girlfriend, he was sept away by the current in the river after he lost control...
Idaho is full of wonder – you have the mysterious cannibalistic dwarves living in the mountains, you’ve got Sasquatch roaming the forests, and of course, we have “UFOs” (dare we say aliens!) in the skies of Idaho. Facebook user Shelley C. shared a video showing mysterious “flares” with us after posting it in the Facebook group Idaho Weather Watchers.
BOISE, Idaho — A popular state-owned recreation area in southeastern Idaho will close to camping and utility terrain vehicles due to visitors leaving behind trash and human waste, state officials said Tuesday. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) officials also said UTV drivers have been going off trails and damaging...
ADA COUNTY, Idaho (TCD) -- A 29-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the torture and death of her 9-year-old stepson. On Thursday, June 9, the Ada County Prosecutor's Office announced Monique Osuna's sentencing, adding that she will serve the term without the opportunity for parole.
BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho representative Aaron von Ehlinger, convicted of raping a 19-year-old statehouse intern, is asking for the state to pay for a jury transcript from his trial in April — and his motion to be released was not considered, as the judge never gave it a hearing.
For an architect with big ideas, a piece of real estate like this is a dream come true!. In most parts of the world, churches are some of the most beautiful architecture you can find. Cathedral ceilings. Stained glass. Large spaces. Churches in Idaho are no exception to that rule. Unfortunately, not all of them survive as houses of worship.
Idaho has been in the national news quite a bit this past week: First there was the video of the pastor making rounds on social media. Then Boise Police reported more than 35 pride flags were stolen in Boise's North End. And then this past weekend police in North Idaho arrested 31 men from the white supremacist group Patriot Front on charges of conspiracy to start a riot at a Pride celebration.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — Campers and tourists could only watch as the rising flood waters pulled a home off its foundation and into the Yellowstone River. Boise native Hollie Arnell arrived at Yellowstone National Park in the middle of the madness, estimated around 10:30 a.m. Monday. "The rivers are...
Comments / 0