ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Congress must show Big Tech who’s boss

By The Blade Editorial Board
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EbpHU_0g8BFETo00

Big Tech is spending big money. About $36 million dollars worth so far.

They’re scared and greedy, and it shows.

That’s for buying ads to stop a minimalist bill in Congress aimed at protecting consumers from their price gouging. The bill would stop Big Tech from favoring their own products and other services on their platforms.

Read more Blade editorials

The horror, the horror!

It may be a horror to Big Tech. The bill is a boon to consumers. Big Tech sent lobbyists to Capitol Hill of course. The votes of members of congress may well reveal who enjoyed the largess the most.

The bipartisan bill includes sponsors like Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa).

Those supporting the bill don’t have much money on hand; they’ve spent about $200,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Think about that. Consumer advocates versus Big Tech’s vast wealth. Congress must support consumers and rein in the monopoly.

Despite the cash cow for advertising, the bill just might pass. The average person is fed up.

If Big Tech fights so hard against a bill, the bill must pass.

Congress must protect consumers and start telling Big Tech they’re not the nations and the world’s boss.

The tech companies must not determine our privacy rights, our spending habits, our information. Choice is the American way, not the Big Tech monolith killing competition.

It’s time to make Big Tech feel a bit of fear, horror. Perhaps penetrating the boardrooms with fear of more actions might spur a reality check.

If not, there’s lots more Congress should do.

Breaking up Big Tech remains the next logical step.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses His Candidate For The 2024 Presidential Election

Elon Musk claims his atypical side. His detractors may say they have "Musk fatigue", but the richest man in the world seems not to listen to them. The closer we get to November's midterm elections, the more they're going to have to get used to hearing Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer speak out about politics and the candidates he supports.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy