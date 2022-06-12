Editorial: Congress must show Big Tech who’s boss

Big Tech is spending big money. About $36 million dollars worth so far.

They’re scared and greedy, and it shows.

That’s for buying ads to stop a minimalist bill in Congress aimed at protecting consumers from their price gouging. The bill would stop Big Tech from favoring their own products and other services on their platforms.

The horror, the horror!

It may be a horror to Big Tech. The bill is a boon to consumers. Big Tech sent lobbyists to Capitol Hill of course. The votes of members of congress may well reveal who enjoyed the largess the most.

The bipartisan bill includes sponsors like Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa).

Those supporting the bill don’t have much money on hand; they’ve spent about $200,000, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Think about that. Consumer advocates versus Big Tech’s vast wealth. Congress must support consumers and rein in the monopoly.

Despite the cash cow for advertising, the bill just might pass. The average person is fed up.

If Big Tech fights so hard against a bill, the bill must pass.

Congress must protect consumers and start telling Big Tech they’re not the nations and the world’s boss.

The tech companies must not determine our privacy rights, our spending habits, our information. Choice is the American way, not the Big Tech monolith killing competition.

It’s time to make Big Tech feel a bit of fear, horror. Perhaps penetrating the boardrooms with fear of more actions might spur a reality check.

If not, there’s lots more Congress should do.

Breaking up Big Tech remains the next logical step.