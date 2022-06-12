Editorial: Region key to food supply

As if we don’t have enough to worry about, the state and federal governments say we can no longer take our food supply for granted.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has rolled out a $2 billion program to strengthen the food-supply chain. The supply chain took a hit by from pandemic-related production problems. Those problems caused shortages and price spikes. Our trips to the grocery store confirm that bit of information. Grocery prices jumped nearly 12 percent over the past year.

As the eastern starting point for the great American Corn Belt, northwest Ohio is blessed with fertile farms and a robust food industry. Our farms and plants can serve as the obvious solution to food supply problems.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture just completed a program to assure adequate supply of meat is maintained across the state. Overreliance on large, geographically isolated meat processing plants created national shortages when coronavirus outbreaks shut many of those plants.

To protect Ohio from that potential problem, the state has awarded $25 million in grants to 141 Ohio meat processing companies.

The grants of up to $250,000 are designed to expand meat and poultry processing capacity and create more options for Ohio livestock producers.

The USDA mission to strengthen the food supply is aimed toward building resilience into the industry. The federal dollars can go to processing, distribution, and work force development programs that create production capacity.

When the pandemic raged, there was literally nowhere to turn to make up the lost capacity, and Americans experienced bare store shelves for the first time in our lifetimes.

The coronavirus crisis has created a need to rethink and then rebuild the food-supply system into a geographically diverse production plan.

With the Center for Innovative Food Technology in Toledo and 300 operating food-processing companies in northwest Ohio, anything that improves the food-supply system is especially good for our local food producers.