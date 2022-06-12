Could you be at risk for PAD?

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common circulatory problem with hard-to-spot symptoms. Many people with PAD don’t have symptoms or mistake their symptoms for something else. In fact, 40 percent of people with PAD experience no symptoms at all.

If left untreated, PAD can cause tissue damage or limb loss and increase your risk for a stroke or heart attack. That’s why it’s important to get checked if you’re at risk for PAD and notice any symptoms.

Brett Aplin, MD, a vascular surgeon with ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular, explains, “PAD is a condition that has a lot of risk factors. Medical conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol can cause build-up of plaque or blockages in the arteries. When you walk, that can lead to difficulty in getting blood to the leg muscles, resulting in leg cramping in the thighs or calves, or in more advanced cases, rest pain in the feet.”

Knowing your risk

Anyone can develop PAD, but men, people with diabetes, people with heart disease, and those with a family history of PAD, vascular and/or heart disease are at a higher risk. People who smoke are 2-6 times more likely to develop PAD.

Use these questions to assess your risk:

■ Do you have pain in your legs (calf, thigh, or buttocks) when you walk?

■ Do your feet always feel cold?

■ Does one foot feel colder than the other?

■ Have you experienced any color changes (extremely white, blue or red) in your legs or feet?

■ Have you noticed that a wound on your foot/toe/lower leg takes a long time to heal?

■ Do you have or take medication for diabetes?

■ Do you smoke?

■ Do you have or take medication for high blood pressure?

■ Do you have high cholesterol or take medication to help control it?

■ Do you have hair loss below the knees?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may be at risk for PAD. A vascular specialist can determine your risk and recommend treatments, such as medication and exercise.

“Our body has the ability to develop pathways around blockages and improve blood flow to the legs, which could help improve symptoms,” says Dr. Aplin.

