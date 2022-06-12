Burris: Teachers and guns

We are now, blessedly, in full-blown summer. It is a time when our collective and communal lives should feel a bit lighter. But this summer seems heavier.

There have been 33 mass shootings since the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers on May 24, in Uvalde, Texas.

There have been 246 mass shootings this year — more shootings than days of the year thus far.

I cannot stop thinking about the 19 children in Uvalde. But, also, the two teachers who died. They were in the line of fire because they chose to devote their lives to children.

The teachers’ names were: Irma Garcia and Eva Mireles.

They had 40 years of teaching experience collectively and died cradling the children in their arms.

And, as most everyone knows by now, Mrs. Garcia’s husband, Joe, also died, essentially of a broken heart, two days after his wife.

The Garcias leave behind four children: More victims of gun violence in America.

So, is it a good idea to arm teachers?

Should teachers be responsible for keeping our kids safe in their schools?

Or is that the duty of the government, federal, state, and local? Is it the duty of the school system and its school board and superintendent? Is it the duty of the community and the society?

The latter three, I think.

Teachers have their hands full trying to teach math, science, reading, and writing.

We ought to trust them more. And support them a lot more.

Teachers change lives. And, very often, they save lives.

We need to find ways to help teachers at a time when being a little kid, and then a teen, in this society can be pretty scary.

One way we could help teachers is to let them teach. There is so much testing, there are so many rubrics and mandates, and there is so much political pressure from the outside, that they can scarcely do their work, never mind be great. We make it almost impossible for a potentially great teacher to be great. (I am not sure it is possible for a songwriter, a painter, or a president to be great today, either. That’s an interesting topic for another day. But it has to do with cynicism and hope.)

But would we, seriously, add to the present burden of teachers by making them armed guards?

Don’t get me wrong, I think schools, all schools today, should have armed, trained guards. And a teacher who knows weaponry, whether from military service or hunting, should certainly be allowed to keep a weapon at school, with obvious safety precautions taken.

But the only hard requirements we should place on any teacher is that he, or she, be an excellent and empathetic teacher.

I think often about teachers and what they do and what they mean to us. My daughter is a teacher. My wife is a retired teacher. My mother was a religious educator. I started out in teaching. Several of my dear friends are teachers. And the people who shaped my life and mentored me were all teachers.

Master teachers teach subjects. But, if they are masters, they also teach character — how to deal with life and, in the process, become the human being the student wants to be.

When my wife and I were first married, I was teaching political science, full-time. For the next 20 years or so I accepted various part-time teaching gigs. But then I got too busy for extra work. And when I would occasionally think of going back, perhaps to teach a high school civics course, my wife would shake her head and say, “you couldn’t hack it.”

Not the teaching or the kids but the paperwork and the required, dumbed-down curriculum.

If I thought about teaching college courses again, I would have to contend, my old colleagues would tell me, with extreme PC-ism and its chilling effect on free speech and thought on campus. Federalist No. 10 would be considered too hard for 17-year olds and too “old white male” for 20-year-olds.

My two favorite teachers were Mrs. Miller, who taught me about Emily Dickinson and the American transcendentalists in the 11th grade and Mr. Samuell, who taught me how to swim.

Paul Samuell was the lifeguard at our pool. But he was not Baywatch material. He was also a teacher (English, physiology, and psychology) and a coach at the high school. This was his summer job. He ran the pool and taught lessons, season after season. He was in his mid-40s and smoked a pipe. I was 6.

He seemed very old to me, but in an Obi-Wan kind of way. He had the thickened and slightly fallen body of an older man, but he was tan and fit and kept perfect order at the pool without raising his voice. I did not know, I am not sure anyone did, that he was a World War II vet.

Mr. Samuell taught me to swim a year after my friends and compatriots learned. I’d been in an accident and had to wait one summer. So, I was a bit wary.

And my mother’s engagement of a cousin to teach me was a disaster. This cousin was a natural so her approach was: “Jump in and go.”

Mr. Samuell taught by steps: Breaking down the stroke, kicking, and breathing into increments, each of which had to be perfected before they were put together. Turns out Mr. Samuell had coached the All-Star Navy basketball team.

He taught with infinite patience and kindness.

I am sure he had his problems and his dark side. But Mr. Samuell seemed to me then, as he seems to me now, well, a teacher , par excellence.

I remember this man every summer because swimming is one of the great joys in life, especially swimming outdoors.

And I am thinking of Mr. Samuell now because, today, he might be gunned down, just because he is a teacher. And he wasn’t the kind of guy to carry a gun.

But he was the kind of guy who would have shielded his students and tried to protect them.

Those 19 children in Uvalde have been denied the joy of swimming in the open air this summer, and forever. Their teachers have been denied the honor and joy of shaping lives. Shame on us for letting this happen. Shame on us for laying prevention on the shoulders of teachers.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers. ( burriscolumn@gmail.com )

