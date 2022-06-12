Dr. Hollis W. Merrick II (1938-2022)

Dr. Hollis W. Merrick III, a professor emeritus of surgery at the University of Toledo who arrived to teach at the still-young Medical College of Ohio and remained an ardent supporter of advances in medical education, died Wednesday in his Perrysburg home. He was 83.

He died of renal failure, said his wife, Dr. Mary Smith, also a physician, who arrived with him to become an MCO faculty member in 1977. He’d had his first heart attack at age 52, and Dr. Smith credited his longevity to the care he received at UT Medical Center.

“He had 30 great years. We had great times,” she said.

Dr. Merrick retired in 2013 from what had become UT’s college of medicine and life sciences but continued to teach part time. He stepped aside in 2020 because of his health. He kept up on technological advances in surgery — and in the teaching of surgery. He made a donation nearly a decade ago to support a UTMC simulation center.

“He really thought that simulators were the way to take the novice to the next level,” she said. “He thought simulation was the safe way to teach technical skills without putting patients at risk.”

UT named the facility the Hollis W. Merrick, M.D., Surgical Simulation Laboratory.

“He and his wife were an incredible team at the university,” said Dr. Christopher Cooper, dean of the UT medical college.

Dr. Merrick’s importance to medical education included being among the first to develop a standardized way to evaluate student clinical performance, Dr. Cooper said, adding, “His legacy lives on in our simulation center.”

His teaching relied on the Socratic method, his queries aimed at students’ discovering the next step and the step beyond.

“He was a great one for questioning,” Dr. Smith said. “He loved teaching. It’s that a-ha moment. Especially with surgery, it’s more than the thinking. It’s the thinking and the doing. It’s a complex art and science. He loved having the students and the residents with him.”

He could be direct, said William Davis, chairman of dentistry, who arrived at the former MCO in 1978. After an operation, he’d review with students all the steps of the procedure, offering guidance when needed and praise.

“I watched him many times,” said Professor Davis, who became a close friend. “He was one of the leading teachers in the department of surgery.

“His loyalty to the institution was unbelievable. He cared very much and he did everything he could to be a good teacher.”

During their MCO and UTMC careers, Dr. Merrick and his wife periodically reviewed the landscape of other opportunities.

“We could never find a place that had all the pieces that were here,” Dr. Smith said. “The thing we noticed from the beginning was the people. They were friendly. They were supportive. There was something very family like when we got there.”

A U.S. native, Dr. Merrick received his medical degree from McGill University in Montreal and met his wife at McGill’s Royal Victoria Hospital, where she also was a resident. He joined the McGill faculty, but separatist unrest in early-1970s Quebec spurred his quest for an academic position in the States.

The couple were looking for a medical school where both could work, with access to good boating.

“How could you do better than here?” Dr. Smith asked.

But they came upon MCO by chance. They had been in Chicago when Dr. Merrick got a call from a friend encouraging him to stop by the new school in Toledo on the drive back to Montreal.

After a meeting with the then-chairman of surgery, Dr. William Blakemore, Dr. Merrick was hired. MCO hired Dr. Smith too.

“We’ve had the honor of having four generations of medical students and residents,” Dr. Smith said.

He and his wife enjoyed boating on the Great Lakes. He was a pilot, and for years he and Professor Davis owned a plane together. He also was a model railroader focused on the steam-engine era and crafted detailed layouts at home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1938, in Watertown, N.Y., to Pearl and Hollis Merrick II. He grew up in Carthage, N.Y., where his father was a physician, and ran cross country in high school there. He received a bachelor’s degree in 1962 from Syracuse University.

He was an Army veteran and served in South Korea. When volunteers were sought for operating room duty, he raised his hand.

“He fell in love with surgery right there,” Dr. Smith said. “It was the ability to cure at times. He found the technical parts of it so rewarding.”

His Army service also introduced him to opera — Puccini’s Madama Butterfly and Manon Lescaut were favorites — and he became a trustee of the Toledo Opera in 2015.

Surviving is his wife, Mary Smith Merrick, whom he married July 12, 1975. They had no children, and their nieces Stacy Innes, Elizabeth Rhynold, and Catherine Lowe became like daughters.

Friends and family will be received after 10 a.m. Saturday at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg, where funeral services will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to the Hollis W. Merrick, MD, Fund for Surgical Skills Education or the Global Transplant and Advanced Surgery Fund, both in care of the UT Foundation; Fort Meigs in Perrysburg; Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the American Independence Museum, Exeter, N.H., of which he’d been a trustee.