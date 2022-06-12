Summertime means more fun and, alas, more broken bones too

As the days grow longer and the weather gets hotter, another phenomenon becomes more common along with the summer months: broken bones.

And with more people enjoying the warm outdoors, especially children, the spring and summer seasons see an uptick in the number and intensity of bone fractures.

“There’s definitely a spike. The warmer months, we kind of refer to it as trauma season,” ProMedica orthopedic surgeon Jeffrey Bair said. “The character of the injuries, they’re definitely higher energy injuries in the summertime.”

It is hard to know exactly what to do when you, your child, or another family member breaks a bone. It may be difficult to determine whether or not a bone is broken, and if it is broken, it may be unclear how long the bone will take to heal or if there are ways to help treat it.

There are many different types of broken bones, and they are classified differently depending on the shape and severity of the break, according to a Cleveland Clinic web page about bone fractures. Complete fractures for example, break the bone in two, in contrast to partial fractures. There are also open fractures, which pierce the skin, while closed fractures do not.

The type of fracture sometimes depends on how the injury occurred. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons lists trauma, often including falls or car accidents; osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones which makes them easier to break; and overuse as among the most common ways that fractures happen.

In terms of frequency, clavicle or collarbone fractures are incredibly common, especially among children since those often result from sports injuries. And with 26 bones in each foot, impact fractures to the feet are also common injuries for both children and adults, as well as stress fractures, which occur as a result of overuse. Broken arms and wrists are also common fractures.

“Wrist fractures are pretty common, especially in kids,” Mercy Health orthopedic surgeon Richard Miller said. “Playing on the playground on the monkey bars – monkey bars and trampolines seem to” cause a lot of wrist injuries.

While there are a number of steps to take if a bone is suspected to be broken, the symptoms that may indicate a bone fracture include swelling, bruising, and the limb or body part appearing deformed.

When tending to someone in the immediate aftermath of an injury, it is important to avoid moving the affected body part unless it prevents further harm. A Mayo Clinic web page about bone fractures recommends applying pressure and ice to relieve bleeding, swelling, and pain. If the injury is the result of a serious fall or accident, or if there is heavy bleeding, pain caused by even slight movement or pressure, and the bone piercing skin would also signal serious trauma, it is best to call for emergency help, medical experts advise.

“If you don’t know the severity of it, activate EMS. That’s always a safe bet,” Dr. Miller said. “Otherwise, if it’s let’s say a broken wrist, and the person has good vascular flow to the hand, they can feel their fingers, you can apply some kind of field splint, and then take them to a medical facility.”

There are several ways that a medical professional may test to see if a bone is fractured. X-rays are usually the first way to test for a fracture, but bone scans, CT scans, and MRIs are often options too. CT scans can provide more information about a fracture, sometimes determining whether surgery is necessary, and MRIs can be useful for elderly patients to see fractures that may not appear on an X-ray.

Broken bones that do not require surgery would likely be treated with a cast or splint to immobilize the bone where the fracture occurred while healing. Casts wrap around the bone while splints do not cover the entire bone and are used in instances when it is better to allow space for swelling to occur.

Some bone fractures require surgery to heal correctly. This can ensure that a fracture is more controllable and is in a better position to heal in the bone’s correct alignment.

The amount of time it takes for a bone fracture to heal depends on the severity of the break, the body part that is broken, and the treatment option.

“Most fractures heal within 6 to 12 weeks, depending on the fracture and the age of the patient and the location of the fracture,” Dr. Miller said. “Pediatric patients tend to heal a bit quicker than older patients.”

It could take months or even longer for a larger bone, like the bones in the leg, or a more severe fracture to heal.

While proper treatment is necessary, prevention remains the preferable option. Beyond simply being careful on the playground or sports field, there are several other ways to improve bone health.

“Taking care of your bones with good nutrition and exercise can make it so as we get older, you have less of a risk of fracturing,” Dr. Miller said. Both he and Dr. Bair emphasized that driving safely, particularly without drugs or alcohol in your system, is a critical way to prevent broken bones or worse injuries.

But if you do break a bone, orthopedic surgeons and other medical professionals are there to treat your immediate trauma and then help you recover, said Steve Landerman, the executive director of the Ohio Orthopaedic Society. While not himself a doctor, Mr. Landerman routinely witnesses the compassion and hard work of orthopedic surgeons across the state. In particular, he sees how doctors share ideas to improve their craft.

“Members of the society communicate with one another on medical issues if there’s an issue or a problem you’re trying to solve,” Mr. Landerman said.

And if Dr. Miller and Dr. Bair are any indication, they take pride in using those ideas to help others.

“There's something challenging about trying to take that patient and restore them back to doing whatever it is that they want to do,” Dr. Bair said. “And try to get them as close to that point just before they broke [a bone] or before they had their accident as you can, that’s the challenge.”

Even still, they’d prefer that you have no reason to see them this summer.