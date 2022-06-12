To the editor: Republicans put the party in Supreme Court

In the coming weeks the Supreme Court will release its decision on abortion rights. It is anticipated that Roe will be overturned, and that Democrats will seriously look at reshaping the court. This is already drawing screams from Republicans that the Dems are politicizing the “sacred” court.

During my lifetime it was always a requirement that a nominee had to be approved by some of the minority party to get the two thirds vote need to be confirmed. Republicans changed that in order to free their hands to approve radical (right) judges that in many minds didn’t have the experience or scholarship that was previously needed. Appointees that couldn’t and shouldn’t get any support from the minority party. That is politicizing the court. The Republicans did it!

Republicans also went on then to ignore their duty to to review an appointee of a Democratic president, resulting in 8 justices on the court instead of 9.

Obviously they didn’t find the number 9 to be untouchable. They ignored the history of the process by not replacing a justice in a timely manner, and then went on to ignore history and rush through on a partisan vote an unqualified candidate in the waning hours of the Trump presidency.

The Court is no longer the a-political body it was meant to be...Blame Republicans. It may be the obligation of the Democrats to restore balance to the Court, and maybe sense to the process.

MIKE HARRINGTON

West Toledo

Enlightenment at BMV

Recently, I went to the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles to renew my drivers license.

I was informed that I needed a number of different proofs, such as pieces of mail showing my address, a birth certificate (not the hospital one with footprints), social security card, etc. I brought the needed items and was informed the system was down, so I needed to come back on some other day.

Of course, I was not happy and remarked about jumping through hoops to prove I was not a terrorist. The clerk remarked that politicians were extra careful after 9/​11.

It occurred to me that many thousands more have died by gun violence since 9/​11 than died that day, yet politicians have done nothing. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

JACK MCCOMIS

West Toledo

Medical aid

Several weeks ago, a former North Toledo resident wrote in about the condition of the area neighborhood and the lack of advocates for the needs of the people in this community.

I would like to point out that That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, whose mission is to express the love of Christ by providing free quality health care to the uninsured, underinsured, and underserved in our North Toledo community is located at 306 Bush St. and has been providing free health care since 2014.

The clinic has an all-volunteer staff of physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, and other volunteers (many of whom are UT students and med students).

TNFHC provides basic medical care, women’s’ care, physicals, etc. with a goal of especially improving care for diabetics and patients with hypertension.

We also offer medical supplies, prescription drugs, food, and hygiene items.

We are open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings from 6-8pm.

CAROL ANNESSER, MSN, RN

North Toledo

The writer is the Director of Nursing, TNFHC

Trustworthy leadership is missing

It is not a secret, though it may as well be: The foundation of the foundation of our nation is trustworthiness. Nothing works as it must without trust in trustworthy leaders of all kinds: parents, teachers, clergy, police, elected officials, CEOs, CFOs ... ourselves.

The lack of trustworthiness among too many of our leaders is the primary reason so many of us do not trust them. The result is that we have opted to trust someone whether he or she can be trusted or not. That is how badly we want to trust.

It has also led to a reluctance to learn the truth of accurate information. We have chosen “selective ignorance” because we are afraid of real, accurate facts because they may expose how wrong we are to trust our chosen “savior.”

The “greatest generation” was populated by people who considered themselves trustworthy and behaved that way. An agreement sealed with a handshake was a sacred oath.

A promise was kept, even when it was costly to do so. A word was a bond. They were willing to die for what was right, and many did so.

Where is that kind of honesty and integrity among our leaders today? It is there, but those people do not get the headlines.

They quietly work to improve the quality of all of our lives and are noble because of their character.

The snake-oil salesmen are only too eager to announce how trustworthy they are and how much good it will do us to embrace what they are selling. We hate what we fear, and they are selling us something we fear, and we can’t get enough of it. It is leading us astray and into the quagmire.

How can we identify the trustworthy souls and how do we make them our standard bearers who will bring out the best in us?

I believe that if we don’t get our heads screwed on straight, and soon, our next president will be our first dictator who will be expected to alleviate all our fears and solve all our problems.

Snake oil, indeed.

JAMES RAY

Maumee

The writer is a retired Lucas County Juvenile Court judge.

When it comes to democracy, heed Socrates

While we are a divided country, the vast majority of Americans profess a common belief in our right to free speech, vote, bear arms, and make personal health decisions.

And who doesn’t want safe communities for their children, affordable health care, and equal opportunities to realize the American Dream?

So to what can we attribute this growing chasm? Some would say, the devil is in the details.

But my instincts as a lifelong educator point to a bigger underlying issue. It was Socrates who first proposed “The unexamined life is not worth living.”

There are those in America who shroud themselves in the American flag and regard “their” rights to be absolutes, even though they may put others in harm’s way by exercising them.

Do they ever reflect on what it truly means to be “patriotic?”

Others readily cancel out anyone in their “tribe” who fails to take a loyalty oath to their supreme leader. Some even take “pride” in making vulgar insults and death threats against those having opposing views. Do they think about what messages they are sending to their children? Do they pause to think about what free speech really entails or see any merit whatsoever in alternate points of view?

A growing number of elected officials promise one thing but then retract it or do nothing when they see it might cost them backing from wealthy donors, party extremists, or the gun lobby.

Do they have their oath of office in mind while turning their backs on those they represent?

If our democracy fails, it won’t be because of our having disagreements, or because one person has led us astray.

However, a critical mass of Americans living unexamined lives will sound its death knell.

BILL TUCHOLSKI

Monclova Township