How you'll know when it's time to choose hospice care

If you are caring for a loved one with a terminal illness, you know it’s one of the most rewarding and difficult challenges in life.

Most caregivers want to keep their loved one at home and away from the hospital. And many people think that calling in help from hospice care means giving up hope or going to a facility to die.

The fact is, hospice care is a unique care system that allows a more comfortable and normal life during advanced and incurable illness. Hospice care can be from home or a specialized facility. It takes the burden of being a full-time caregiver from you and allows you to focus on providing love and emotional support.

What is hospice care?

The American Cancer Society describes the hospice care philosophy as accepting death as the final stage of life and affirming life without trying to either postpone or hurry the end. Whether it is palliative care, in-home hospice care or hospice care in a specialized facility, hospice care focuses on the quality of life.

A team of specialized professionals will provide compassionate treatment for pain and symptom management so your loved one spends their final days in dignity and comfort.

Hospice care is also family centered. Both the patient and their loved ones are part of the care plan.

So how do you know when it’s time to begin hospice care? Some things to look for are:

■ Pain that is hard to control.

■ Current treatments or therapy not effective.

■ Problems with breathing.

■ Multiple hospital visits/stays in recent months.

■ Not sleeping at night from pain, breathing problems or other issues, or excessive sleeping during the day.

■ Infections or non-healing wounds.

■ Unexpected weight loss or loss of appetite.

■ Frequent medication changes.

■ Swelling of the ankles or legs, even with the feet up.

■ Weakness or a loss of interest during activities.

■ Confusion.

■ Loss of speech.

If you recognize any of these symptoms, it may be time to start hospice care.

Choosing a hospice care provider can be challenging. Here are a few things to consider:

Insurance: Probably the first thing to consider is insurance coverage. Most hospice programs participate in Medicare, but if you have different insurance you may want to check your coverage. Sometimes the hospice facility needs to be a preferred provider of your insurance program for services to be covered.

Quality: What are the credentials of the hospice you are considering? Your state and community will have certain standards that a hospice must meet in order to operate. In addition, some may have accreditation by independent, not-for-profit organizations providing accreditation and standards-setting for hospitals and health care organizations all over the country.

Referrals: Ask your physician for programs he has worked with. Also, speak to friends who have used hospice services in their own family for recommendations.

Interview: Schedule a meeting with a representative from the hospice programs you are considering. The person you meet with should come to you and if possible, include the patient and spouse or primary caregiver.

Check before you schedule that there is no charge for this consultation and that you will not be obligated to choose them as a provider. Items to discuss are the services provided and all the specific questions you have. Write down all your questions ahead of time and have someone write down the answers. This will make it easier to compare and make this important decision.

Some questions to ask:

■ Will you work with our doctors?

■ Do you require advance directives and living will before you provide services?

■ Do you have any special accreditation?

■ Is your staff specially trained?

■ When can you start providing care?

■ Does your care program include family and caregiver support?

Considering these things may help you feel more confident in your choice of who will be caring for your loved one. As a caregiver, you have had to shoulder the responsibility of all the care. As your loved one’s care becomes more specialized, your care can now be focused on the emotional needs of your loved one and yourself.

