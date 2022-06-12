ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

How you'll know when it's time to choose hospice care

By ProMedica Sponsored Content
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bDAk_0g8BEmKb00

If you are caring for a loved one with a terminal illness, you know it’s one of the most rewarding and difficult challenges in life.

Most caregivers want to keep their loved one at home and away from the hospital. And many people think that calling in help from hospice care means giving up hope or going to a facility to die.

The fact is, hospice care is a unique care system that allows a more comfortable and normal life during advanced and incurable illness. Hospice care can be from home or a specialized facility. It takes the burden of being a full-time caregiver from you and allows you to focus on providing love and emotional support.

What is hospice care?

The American Cancer Society describes the hospice care philosophy as accepting death as the final stage of life and affirming life without trying to either postpone or hurry the end. Whether it is palliative care, in-home hospice care or hospice care in a specialized facility, hospice care focuses on the quality of life.

A team of specialized professionals will provide compassionate treatment for pain and symptom management so your loved one spends their final days in dignity and comfort.

Hospice care is also family centered. Both the patient and their loved ones are part of the care plan.

So how do you know when it’s time to begin hospice care? Some things to look for are:

■ Pain that is hard to control.

■ Current treatments or therapy not effective.

■ Problems with breathing.

■ Multiple hospital visits/stays in recent months.

■ Not sleeping at night from pain, breathing problems or other issues, or excessive sleeping during the day.

■ Infections or non-healing wounds.

■ Unexpected weight loss or loss of appetite.

■ Frequent medication changes.

■ Swelling of the ankles or legs, even with the feet up.

■ Weakness or a loss of interest during activities.

■ Confusion.

■ Loss of speech.

If you recognize any of these symptoms, it may be time to start hospice care.

Choosing a hospice care provider can be challenging. Here are a few things to consider:

Insurance: Probably the first thing to consider is insurance coverage. Most hospice programs participate in Medicare, but if you have different insurance you may want to check your coverage. Sometimes the hospice facility needs to be a preferred provider of your insurance program for services to be covered.

Quality: What are the credentials of the hospice you are considering? Your state and community will have certain standards that a hospice must meet in order to operate. In addition, some may have accreditation by independent, not-for-profit organizations providing accreditation and standards-setting for hospitals and health care organizations all over the country.

Referrals: Ask your physician for programs he has worked with. Also, speak to friends who have used hospice services in their own family for recommendations.

Interview: Schedule a meeting with a representative from the hospice programs you are considering. The person you meet with should come to you and if possible, include the patient and spouse or primary caregiver.

Check before you schedule that there is no charge for this consultation and that you will not be obligated to choose them as a provider. Items to discuss are the services provided and all the specific questions you have. Write down all your questions ahead of time and have someone write down the answers. This will make it easier to compare and make this important decision.

Some questions to ask:

■ Will you work with our doctors?

■ Do you require advance directives and living will before you provide services?

■ Do you have any special accreditation?

■ Is your staff specially trained?

■ When can you start providing care?

■ Does your care program include family and caregiver support?

Considering these things may help you feel more confident in your choice of who will be caring for your loved one. As a caregiver, you have had to shoulder the responsibility of all the care. As your loved one’s care becomes more specialized, your care can now be focused on the emotional needs of your loved one and yourself.

Learn more about hospice care at promedicahospice.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Palliative care nurse reveals the one type of person who struggles the most in their dying days - and it relates to thousands of Aussies

Young people who 'live a healthy lifestyle' are most likely to struggle with the idea of death and the process of dying, according to a palliative care nurse. Maryan Bova has been helping people come to terms with their own mortality for 25 years, and says while some people are quick to accept death is upon them others find it very difficult.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis

By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It's caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Home Care#Palliative Care#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Refinery29

Why Are So Many Women Suddenly Being Diagnosed With ADHD?

Are you struggling to focus? Finding it hard to concentrate on one thing or read for more than 30 seconds without picking up your phone? Do you feel like you don’t fit in, like you can’t do bills, taxes or keep up with the pace of society? Are ADHD memes circling online resonating with you? You’re not alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Empath Test

This quiz can’t replace a clinical diagnosis. If you believe you might have a mental health condition after taking this test, consider reaching out to a qualified professional about your symptoms. When you see someone in distress do you feel emotional? Do you feel as if you’re experiencing their...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can a cyst on the kidney turn into cancer?

Kidney cysts are fluid-filled sacs that form on the kidneys. Most kidney cysts are harmless and may not cause symptoms. However, in rare cases, kidney cysts may be cancerous. , and it is rare for them to become cancerous. People do not typically need treatment for them. If a kidney...
CANCER
The Independent

Voices: ‘Medical gaslighting’ exists – if you’re a woman

Another day, another NHS crisis meting out its effects on women’s physical and emotional health. Latest studies suggest that there are 110,000 jobs unfilled inside the health service, and the Royal College of Nursing now says the staffing situation is jeopardising safe care for patients. Staff shortages are already rendering pregnant women vulnerable and some labours dangerous, it says, as NHS trusts struggle to employ enough trained midwives to meet demand, while more choose to leave the profession every day. And now another survey has emerged, highlighting how the lack of resources on the NHS front line is literally causing...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

What Not to Say to Someone With Migraine

Triggered. It’s what happens to me every time someone says, “Oh, I get headaches, too,” when discussing a migraine. I know it’s a touchy subject, and I fully understand the intention behind this erroneous comparison is coming from a good place. But on behalf of all those with migraine, I implore you to stop. It comes off as condescending and trying to diminish the excruciating pain of an invisible disease.
HEALTH
WebMD

Coming to Terms With My Diagnosis of Schizophrenia

When I was diagnosed as a person living with schizophrenia, I had a very difficult time coming to terms with my disorder. It was not an easy pill to swallow, and for many years I struggled to find my way in the world and who I was as a person.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy