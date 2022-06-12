ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

SportScene 13 for Saturday, June 11th 2022

By JD Danielson
WEAU-TV 13
 3 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the division four...

www.weau.com

WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, June 13th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - WIAA State Baseball Tournament previews from Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Regis. A coaching change for Eau Claire Memorial baseball. Plus, the Eau Claire Express battle the Mankato MoonDogs in an extra-inning thriller.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
ALYSSA KOENIG

ALYSSA KOENIG

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Alyssa Koenig for the Sunshine Award. Alyssa helped my mom in her last days on this earth. She is a Certified Nursing Assistant and she knew that my mom loved to have her nails painted. She came by after her shift and she painted my mom’s nails while on her own time. She told me she knew that her grandma would have loved to have her nails painted before she passed. What a sweetie she is! This made my mom so happy!
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

“Bridge the Divide” kicks off next week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An area grassroots organization wants to bring ranked-choice voting to the Badger State. “Bridge the Divide” is kicking off the “Final Five and Ranked Choice Voting Campaign” next week. The campaign’s goal is to teach more people about ranked-choice voting, a system where voters rank their top candidates.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Great Race coming to Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and Chippewa Falls Main Street present The Great Race stop in Chippewa Falls! The Great Race is an international time, speed, and endurance car rally. It is free to the public and spectators. Enjoy classic cars from 120 drivers heading from Warwick, Rhode Island, to Fargo, North Dakota.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Horicon, WI
Grantsburg, WI
Eau Claire, WI
RACHEL SCHMIDT

RACHEL SCHMIDT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rachel Schmidt is the activities director at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona. Every day she goes far above and beyond her job description to provide opportunities for physical improvement, mental well-being, and fun activities, as well as excellent entertainment. She has a bubbly personality that is contagious and when you meet her in the hallway, there is always a bright smile, and she always knows your name. We all love her! She deserves the Sunshine Award.
ALTOONA, WI
JEAN KEYESKI

JEAN KEYESKI

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jean Keyeski is an amazing lady. She brightens up my day whenever we stop by Pizza Hut in Chippewa Falls. I broke by collarbone last fall in an ATV accident and after every visit to the hospital or doctor we would order Pizza Hut on our way home. Jean was usually working at the drive thru and when she wasn’t, I was disappointed. She always recognized me and asked how I was doing with my broken collarbone. The day the doctor told me that I didn’t need to come back anymore, we ordered a celebration pizza. We told Jean about my news and she was very excited too. When we drove away, we noticed that Jean had added a sweet little note to our pizza box. Jean deserves to be recognized word-wide for her sweetness. Happy Sunshine Award, Jean! You have no idea how much you brightened up my days with your kindness. I could tell that you truly cared about me…someone you didn’t even know. I also want to thank you for the free chocolate chip cookie last week too. Jean remembered that we forgot to bring home our dessert pizza when we were in the restaurant last time, so she gave us a free dessert when she received my “to go” order. Thank you for being so wonderful, Jean! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls clinic receives $120,000 grant

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Valley nonprofit providing basic health care services to people in need is getting a financial boost. The Open Door Clinic, Inc. located in Chippewa Falls is the recipient of a $120,000 Equitable Recovery Grant. Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes presented the grant to the clinic...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after ATV incident in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after an ATV incident in Pierce County Friday. According to a media release by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10 around 11:42 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an ATV that hit a parked SUV on 825th Street South of Highway 63 in Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Corps performers don’t let the heat wave stop their practice

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Don’t be surprised if you hear music around the UW-Eau Claire Campus; the Madison Scout Corps is rehearsing even in the heat. The Madison Scouts Corps is back with 156 students rehearsing at UWEC for the 2nd year. Tuesday’s near-record high heat didn’t stop...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin school districts sponsor USDA’s Summer Food Service Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several school districts in western Wisconsin, including Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire and La Crosse, are sponsoring and taking part in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program. The program, which is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for districts that...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Public Painting Project begins new community mural

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Public Painting Project began their next community mural at First Avenue Mini Storage Wednesday. This mural is being created through a mural painting workshop held by the Public Painting Project. Twenty local artists are participating this workshop, collaborating on the mural with the theme “nature, community and music.” The goal of this organization is to provide art to more people in the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Energy grid operator warns of rolling blackouts this summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - An energy grid operator for the first time is warning power companies in Wisconsin of the possibility of rolling blackouts this summer. Midwest Independent System Operator (MISO) power grid issued the alert to the state’s electricity providers. Wisconsin Public Service is assuring their customers...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Community members rally against proposed Eau Claire water bottling facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Before Monday’s Eau Claire City Council meeting, some community members held a rally to protest a proposed water bottling facility in Eau Claire. The rally was done in an attempt to encourage City Council members to vote “no” to Niagara Bottling, which would break ground on the proposed facility in 2023.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Company withdraws bottling facility proposal at City Council meeting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposal for a water bottling facility is withdrawn. Purple Rain Properties, LLC, which is the developer for the Niagara Water Bottling plant that was planned for the northwest side of Eau Claire, withdrew its proposal at Tuesday’s Eau Claire City Council Meeting. On...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Homicide suspect’s grandma asks for leniency

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A family member of the 14-year-old suspect accused of killing a 10-year-old girl in Chippewa Falls is asking the court to show mercy. In a letter, the suspect’s grandmother asks the judge to move the case to juvenile court. The 8th grade suspect, who is not being named due to his age, is charged in the death of Lily Peters. He faces charges of 1st degree intentional homicide, 1st degree sexual assault and 1st degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

