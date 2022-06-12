Editorial: Open aid to food banks

While the national food supply is under threat, the food supply for our friends and neighbors remains under siege.

In troubled times with rampant inflation, many folks depend on food banks to supplement or fill the dinner table.

The food to fill those tables is running out. It’s bad enough that a trip to the grocery store might not fill the shopping cart with the preferred choices. It’s much worse for people with no choice. Food banks are running on empty, according to Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. Her comments were reported by the Statehouse News Bureau.

The trouble is that more people need help with food. Yet donations are down. That’s likely because many folks are struggling to keep from heading to the food bank themselves. If you aren’t one of those people, please consider donating to your local food bank.

The English writer and lexicographer Samuel Johnson said a nation could be judged by how it provided for the poor. Nowadays, that thought could be expanded to many who might have a job and some folks in the middle class.

Prices are high, getting to work is costly, and while many jobs pay more than they used to, inflation still takes a bite out of the pocketbook. That’s more true when children are in the household.

The reality is that many of the folks needing help are older. It’s not just those with kids in the household, said Ms. Hamler-Fugitt. Social Security only pays so much, and many people rely exclusively on those benefits.

The Ohio Association of Foodbanks requested American Rescue Act funding from the state. The figure is $50 million out of $5.3 billion directed to Ohio. So far, nothing. We need to help out our brethren and sisters or we fail Samuel Johnson’s test of a good society. We also fail the test of every major religion.

The state must help food banks. Release some of the rescue act funds now.