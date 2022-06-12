Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lawrence; Pennington The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lawrence County in west central South Dakota West central Pennington County in west central South Dakota Northeastern Weston County in northeastern Wyoming Southeastern Crook County in northeastern Wyoming * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 601 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Osage, or 20 miles west of Newcastle, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Osage around 615 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Inyan Kara Mountain, Four Corners, Buckhorn, Mallo Camp, Moskee, O`Neil Pass and Cement Ridge Lookout. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

