CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday approved the hiring of a county litter control officer and year-end budget revisions. Commissioners voted 2-1 following an approximately eight-minute executive session to approve the hire of Steven Snyder to fill the new county litter control officer position. Commissioner David Hinkle cast the opposing vote, telling WV News he did not believe the hire to be in the best interest of the county.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO