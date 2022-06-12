BREAKING: Spokane Police searching for robbery suspect on south Regal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an attempted home burglary suspect. The suspect was met by the armed homeowner and ran away from the home. The reported attempted burglary happened near N Country Homes Blvd and W Cascade Highway.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest with 3-foot sword last week. According to a report from our partner's at the Spokesman Review, the alleged assault happened in West Central Spokane. The probable cause affidavit said Thomas B. Torngren, AKA...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SDP) is searching for 22-year-old Deiby Bernardez. The SPD Domestic Violence Unit states it has probable cause to arrest him for felony violation of domestic violence court order, second-degree robbery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. SPD says Bernardez may...
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed with a sword at a home in north central Spokane following what court documents state was a disagreement over a portable speaker. According to court documents, the victim was staying at a home in Spokane where he provided care to a sick resident. The home is owned by a man named Doug Harmon, who lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Authorities found a Spokane Valley teen who was last seen Monday. Zoe L. Anderson, 16, was last seen leaving a home near E 3rd Ave and S Pines Rd around 4 p.m. She has not been heard from since and her mother is concerned for her safety. Anderson is 5’06”, about 165 pounds with red hair...
METALINE, Wash. — A body was found in the water at Boundary Dam. The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted the Boundary Dam rescue personnel in recovering the body. The body recovered was identified as Travis Scott Coy. The 33-year-old from Oldtown, Idaho,...
PULLMAN - A routine traffic stop and some good interrogation skills by Whitman County Deputies landed two suspects in jail Saturday afternoon on charges of Organized Retail Theft. At around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, Sgt. Michael Jordan with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. – A body was pulled from the water at the Boundary Dam Tuesday afternoon. The body was identified as 33-year-old Travis Scott Coy of Oldtown, Idaho. He had been missing since May 29. Coy’s next of kin has been notified. Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s...
SPOKANE - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit, Emergency Operations Dive Team, and Search and Rescue Team members continue to search for a swimmer who reportedly slipped below the surface of the swift-moving and cold water of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon. Despite the efforts of multiple agencies and the vast resources utilized this weekend, the swimmer has not been located.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The 31 men arrested near Coeur d’Alene’s Pride event will not appear in court Monday. All of the men are members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front. They were found in a U-Haul van with riot gear and charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor.
SPOKANE Wash. – Two men were arrested for organized retail theft after a routine traffic stop in Pullman on Saturday. In a press release issued on Monday, the Whitman County Sherriff’s Office said that Timothy Redmond, 54, and Walter Pate, 56, were driving just north of Pullman on Saturday when they were pulled over for lane violations by Sgt. Michael Jordan at around 1:00 p.m.
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Mayor Jim Hammond and Police Chief Lee White will address the weekend arrests of white nationalists during a news conference Monday. Thirty-one members of the white nationalist group “Patriot Front” were arrested near Coeur d’Alene’s Pride event on Saturday afternoon.
SPOKANE, Wash — Melody Wright is clutching the last gift her son ever gave her, a rainbow colored Peeps bunny. Authorities believe the 20-year-old was swept away Saturday, due to the strong currents of the Spokane River at Boulder Beach. “I’m mad at the river for taking his life...
COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene community feels anxious knowing that a group of white nationalists walked their streets over the weekend. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department arrested 31 men that were later identified as part of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group. Those 31 men came from 11 different states across the country. Each person was arrested for...
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon, parts of north Spokane were underwater due to flooding following hours of rain. Several vehicles stalled out in a deep pool of water near the intersection of N. Nevada and Highway 2. A tow truck driver was able to pull one vehicle out, but the City of Spokane has not yet gotten crews to the area to clear the water.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County's multi-agency rescue team is searching for a swimmer who slipped below the surface of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSF), on Saturday, June 11 at about 4:40 pm., Spokane deputies and Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded to the report of a man who apparently drowned in the river near Boulder Beach.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who got swept away in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach was not located during a search and rescue attempt this past weekend. Multiple agencies, including search and rescue crews, first responded to the scene Saturday for reports a 20-year-old man was in the river, appeared to be struggling and then was swept away by the current. The Spokane River is currently around 59 degrees and has a runoff of 18,000 cubic feet per second.
PULLMAN - The Pullman area rancher with a long history of being unable to keep his cows fenced in has been convicted of animal cruelty. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a jury on two counts of 2nd degree misdemeanor animal cruelty in Whitman County District Court on Monday. The one-day trial ended with the jury verdict after about two and a half hours of deliberation.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police stopped a U-haul in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday afternoon and arrested 31 people who were found inside. Police said they believe the people arrested have ties to a white nationalist hate group. "They came to riot downtown," Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White...
Comments / 0