Spokane, WA

BREAKING: Spokane Police searching for robbery suspect on south Regal

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police reports they are currently...

KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested after allegedly stabbing man with 3-foot sword

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest with 3-foot sword last week. According to a report from our partner's at the Spokesman Review, the alleged assault happened in West Central Spokane. The probable cause affidavit said Thomas B. Torngren, AKA...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police searching for domestic violence suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SDP) is searching for 22-year-old Deiby Bernardez. The SPD Domestic Violence Unit states it has probable cause to arrest him for felony violation of domestic violence court order, second-degree robbery, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence. SPD says Bernardez may...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

'I don't forgive you': Spokane man stabbed with sword following argument over portable speaker

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was stabbed with a sword at a home in north central Spokane following what court documents state was a disagreement over a portable speaker. According to court documents, the victim was staying at a home in Spokane where he provided care to a sick resident. The home is owned by a man named Doug Harmon, who lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Dive Teams, Search and Rescue Personnel So Far Unable to Locate Missing 20-Year-Old on Spokane River

SPOKANE - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit, Emergency Operations Dive Team, and Search and Rescue Team members continue to search for a swimmer who reportedly slipped below the surface of the swift-moving and cold water of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon. Despite the efforts of multiple agencies and the vast resources utilized this weekend, the swimmer has not been located.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Pullman and Moscow Walmarts robbed of nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise

SPOKANE Wash. – Two men were arrested for organized retail theft after a routine traffic stop in Pullman on Saturday. In a press release issued on Monday, the Whitman County Sherriff’s Office said that Timothy Redmond, 54, and Walter Pate, 56, were driving just north of Pullman on Saturday when they were pulled over for lane violations by Sgt. Michael Jordan at around 1:00 p.m.
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

New details emerge about Patriot Front arrests

COEUR d’ALENE — Court documents have revealed new details about the arrest of 31 men who are associated with the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front, including who bailed them out of jail. Records show that Joshua Plotner, of Craigmont, paid more than $2,200 to bail out at...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘It feels frightening’: Coeur d’Alene community ‘on edge’ following arrests of Patriot Front members

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene community feels anxious knowing that a group of white nationalists walked their streets over the weekend. The Coeur d’Alene Police Department arrested 31 men that were later identified as part of Patriot Front, a white nationalist group. Those 31 men came from 11 different states across the country. Each person was arrested for...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Drivers stall on flooded street in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday afternoon, parts of north Spokane were underwater due to flooding following hours of rain. Several vehicles stalled out in a deep pool of water near the intersection of N. Nevada and Highway 2. A tow truck driver was able to pull one vehicle out, but the City of Spokane has not yet gotten crews to the area to clear the water.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Recovery efforts continue for missing swimmer who slipped below Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County's multi-agency rescue team is searching for a swimmer who slipped below the surface of the Spokane River on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSF), on Saturday, June 11 at about 4:40 pm., Spokane deputies and Spokane Valley Fire Department crews responded to the report of a man who apparently drowned in the river near Boulder Beach.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Rescue crews unable to locate swimmer swept away by current near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who got swept away in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach was not located during a search and rescue attempt this past weekend. Multiple agencies, including search and rescue crews, first responded to the scene Saturday for reports a 20-year-old man was in the river, appeared to be struggling and then was swept away by the current. The Spokane River is currently around 59 degrees and has a runoff of 18,000 cubic feet per second.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Area Rancher Who Can’t Keep His Cows Fenced In Convicted Of Animal Cruelty

PULLMAN - The Pullman area rancher with a long history of being unable to keep his cows fenced in has been convicted of animal cruelty. 70-year-old Marcus Jacobson was convicted by a jury on two counts of 2nd degree misdemeanor animal cruelty in Whitman County District Court on Monday. The one-day trial ended with the jury verdict after about two and a half hours of deliberation.
PULLMAN, WA

