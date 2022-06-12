ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Bank of Tennessee swimming results

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosted by Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee. (Top 3 finishers in each event) 1, Virginia Gators, 1525.5. 2, Barracuda Swim Club of Northea, 1487. 3, H2okie Aquatics, 599. 4, YMCA of Virginia's Blue Ridge, 537.5. 5, Kingsport Piranhas, 283. 6, Sevier Aquatic Club, 119. 7, Xcell Aquatics, 85. 8, Unattached...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU students partner with Steele Creek Park

Before even arriving at Bristol’s Steele Creek Park, a recreation area spanning more than 2,220 acres of fields and forests, you can compile an impressive list of facts, figures and observations. You’ll notice that the park is home to over 200 species of birds, over 70 species of butterflies...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 Years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a Grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one step son Dusty (Lisa) mercer one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in laws Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken. It will be held at Warriors’ Path riding stables in Kingsport at 6 p.m. If the event is rained out, it will move to Shelter 2 at Borden Park in Kingsport. The second is a candlelight vigil taking place at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office in Rogersville at 8 p.m. Another prayer vigil will take place at Warriors’ Path State Park in Shelter 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gathering place – Sisters envision old store as start to revitalize Lee County community

EWING — Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard may be retired, but they are not the retiring type when it comes to community involvement. The sisters moved back near their family home in the Hensley Settlement area a few years ago and realized that the community lacked a focal point for residents to gather after a combination of events: completion of the four-lane section of Route 58 and the eventual bypassing or closing of businesses like the old Wheeler Store that sat empty along the highway.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Terry Lynn Smith

WATAUGA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60, Watauga passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. He was a native of Bad Axe, Michigan and was a son of the late Charles and Anna White Smith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Edward Smith.
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: June 13

June 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported several news items from Johnson City, which was the dateline. June 12 was the date of all of the news items. Readers learned that “The Knights of Pythias gave a banquet last Friday night at George R. Brown’s restaurant. The following who were present speak highly of the evening’s entertainment: G. W. Slater and family, Riley Henson and wife, M. R. Miller and wife, W. H. Crawford and wife, Floyd Jones, W. A. Jones, J. H. Bowman, F. P Burch, B. F. Childress, Geo. H. Berry, Rev. J. R. Herndon and Geo. R. Brown and family.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Central Drive-In at 70 – Herrons work to preserve drive-in’s history, place in community

BLACKWOOD — Summer may not arrive officially until June 21, but the Central Drive-In has been celebrating its 70th consecutive summer since May. Buddy and Paula Herron are the second family to have owned and operated the Central since it opened in 1952, and they say that makes the staple of Wise County outdoor entertainment the oldest continually operating drive-in theater in Virginia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU to host 23rd Ulster-American Heritage Symposium

The 23rd meeting of the Ulster-American Heritage Symposium will be hosted by the Department of Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee, June 19-22. The symposium is co-sponsored by the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, located at the Ulster-American Folk Park in Omagh, Northern Ireland. Part...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Young adult author to speak at Elizabethton Library on Friday

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will host Edgar Award winning novelist Mindy McGinnis on Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. McGinnis is an author of young adult fiction. She will be speaking about her work and experience as a writer. Her work includes Heroine, The Initial Insult, and The Last Laugh.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Enjoy fresh, local, homestyle food at Evelyn's Kitchen Table

Evelyn's Kitchen Table is a restaurant in Kingsport that serves breakfast and lunch. The eatery focuses on bringing quality food to its customers, while also offering that southern style taste. A local photographer's photos hang on the walls, all from different places of the world and even some local settings....
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys take sudden-death win over Axmen

KINGSPORT — Once again, it was a tight battle — even to the point of the Appalachian League’s sudden-death rule. And this time, Johnson City’s Cole Tremain had the answers. The Doughboys’ right-hander dominated in the extra half-inning, shutting the door for a win after nine innings of a 4-4 tie.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fellowship opportunities abound this summer at First Presbyterian Church

KINGSPORT — First Presbyterian Church, located at 100 W. Church Circle in Kingsport, will offer multiple opportunities for fun, food and fellowship this summer. • Lemonade on the Lawn, featuring cookies and lemonade, will be held every Sunday in June after the 8:45 and 11 a.m. worship services. •...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Brickyard Park hoped to be a reality by October

A proposed 386-unit development to be built on city property is hoped to come to fruition within the next four months, a Kingsport city official said. “We’d like to break ground by October,” John Rose, economic developer for the city, said. The Brickyard Park project is expected to...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Kingsport school board approves superintendent contract changes

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Education has split 3-2 on two separate votes amending the contract of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse. The Tuesday night votes removed clauses added last year that require him to stay with the system at least six years before getting health insurance coverage after retiring or otherwise leaving employment, as well as having the same six-year requirement in order to make up for a pay gap of sorts when he started to work in 2018.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Darrell Smith Wright

JOHNSON CITY - Darrell Smith Wright, 89, of Johnson City, TN, passed peacefully away on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Darrell was born in Bowling Green, Missouri in 1932. He was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. Darrell went on to the University of Missouri in 1960 to receive his BA in Political Science. He joined the Navy in 1956 and served in the Korean War on the USS. Destroyer Damato.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

