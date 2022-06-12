ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, IL

High School Saturday - June 11, 2022

By Sara Palczewski
hoiabc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL ILLINOIS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Washington Panthers baseball team ended its...

www.hoiabc.com

WIFR

IHSA reverses decision on 1-32 seeding for 1A-6A football

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Last February, the IHSA announced a new structure to the seeding format for 1A-6A high school football playoffs. Although with gas prices at a minimum of $4.59 per gallon in Illinois earlier this month, the playoffs will return to the North-South regional format. “In February, I...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

High School Sports 6-13

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - There has only been one boys basketball coach in the history of Fieldcrest High School. Matt Winkler won more than 600 games and led the Knights to 14 regional titles in 30 years in Minonk and his tenure officially came to an end on Saturday. Winkler coached his final game in the 1A/2A IBCA All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon in Pontiac as he wrapped up his legendary coaching career.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Caterpillar moving headquarters out of Illinois

DEERFIELD, Ill. – Caterpillar is once again giving the State of Illinois the equivalent of a cold shoulder. More than five years after Big Yellow announced it was moving its corporate headquarters out of Peoria and to the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, the company now says it’s moving its headquarters to Irving, Texas in the coming months.
DEERFIELD, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Local Football Players Invited to Play in the 2022 Illinois High School Shrine All-Star Game

Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium will be the site for the 47th annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game. The event is hosted by the Peoria, Illinois chapter of Shriners International, the Mohammed Shriners along with the other Illinois chapters Ainad, Ansar, Medinah, and Tebala. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a health care system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. According to the ilshrinegame.com, Shriners Hospitals for Children® have been Changing the World through Caring for Kids since 1922. Their motto, “Strong Legs Run so That Weak Legs May Walk” rings true to several families across the country.
MONMOUTH, IL
Central Illinois Proud

New bleachers coming to the Peoria stadium

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Public School Board passed an agenda item Monday night to redo the Peoria Stadium visitor bleachers. The bleachers will be funded by capital project money. The board announced an $8 million investment to revamp the stadium on War Memorial Drive in early May.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Steamy Weather For Steamboat Classic

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s hot out here now and temperatures right now are expected to touch the low 90′s this weekend. Reporter Brett Brooks spoke with a few experts about how runners can prepare today to stay hydrated for race day. “Our preparation should be...
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Ala. man arrested in Bloomington on weapons, drug offenses

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A man from Selma, Alabama has been arrested on numerous offenses after a report of shots fired in Bloomington Saturday. The Bloomington Police Department says around 5:22 p.m. June 11, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Lincoln Street for a call of shots fired, finding physical evidence that a shooting had occurred.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Chillicothe sport shooting club hosts quarterly Gun & Knife show

CHILLICOTHE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fans of all things hunting and sport shooting gathered Sunday to buy, sell and trade pieces from their collections. The Chillicothe Sportsman’s Club has hosted the event for many years, and organizers say it is a way for hundreds of club members to engage in the activities they love most.
hoiabc.com

School board welcomes new member, longtime superintendent bids farewell

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Bloomington’s District 87 School Board members on Wednesday appointed a local woman to join them on the board during a meeting which marks the retirement of the district’s longtime superintendent. Valeda Harvey was sworn-in to replace Tammy Houtzel who resigned earlier this...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Police warn of illegal fireworks

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say they will begin hanging red fireworks placards in neighborhoods across the city, in response to calls for service regarding illegal fireworks over the last few years. In a prepared statement, Peoria Police say people found in violation of the City of...
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

‘Underground Training’ a Father, Daughter Dream for the Hicks

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — This is a hard summer for Seven Hicks. The Richwoods High School grad is recovering from a leg injury that she suffered running track for Illinois State this year. The injury happened in January during an indoor meet and sidelined her the rest of the indoor and all the outdoor season. […]
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

New bubbler system could stop the spread of invasive carp

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - If you looked in parts of the Illinois River you could find something jumping at you. “They’re a known a boating hazard because of the silver caps jumping tendencies when they’re in concentrated water,” Environmental Planning Section Biologist Collin Moratz said.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Caterpillar to move global headquarters to Texas

Help The Baby Fold this Friday; WMBD/WYZZ taking …. CI ROAD TRIP: Special Olympics needs volunteers for …. Fan giveaway begins at McLean County Salvation Army. On the Record: Gary Rabine pushes for Republican …. Is it hot enough to cook an egg outside?. 6-15-22-Truth Test: Mary Miller vs. Rodney...
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Washington Elementary School garden vandalized

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington Elementary School is reporting its garden was vandalized last week. Washington Elementary School, had several pieces of its garden smashed and/or stolen. Kelly Mathy, a fourth grade teacher at Washington Elementary, assisted in starting the garden over a decade ago. Large rocks were moved and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Metamora farmer fears for crops if extreme heat continues

METAMORA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This heat is not only affecting people and animals, but crops as well. One Metamora farmer fears if this extreme heat continues, his crops and potential profits could dry up. “I’m afraid this heat and the moisture stress is going to get after our...
METAMORA, IL
hoiabc.com

How to keep your house cool without A.C.

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
PEKIN, IL

