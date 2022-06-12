ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, OH

Nerve-racking affair ends with Napoleon on top of Bryan

 4 days ago

Napoleon showed its poise to outlast a game Bryan squad for a 4-3 victory in Ohio high school baseball action on June 11. Last season, Bryan and Napoleon squared off with June 11, 2021 at Bryan High School last season. For a full recap, click here. In recent action...

richlandsource.com

Over and out: Defiance punches through Bryan

Defiance rolled past Bryan for a comfortable 12-4 victory on June 13 in Ohio baseball. Last season, Defiance and Bryan squared off with June 8, 2021 at Defiance High School last season. For more, click here. In recent action on June 9, Bryan faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Defiance took...
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

Walleye announce end of year celebration event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye are ending their season with a celebration. Join the Walleye on Wednesday, June 15 for their end-of-season celebration event and give a final farewell to the 2021-22 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the Walleye say to enter through the Jefferson doors.
TOLEDO, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Breann Boswell Leaving WANE 15: Where Is the Indiana Anchor Going?

Fort Wayne has been enchanted with Breann Boswell since she began her career at WANE 15. However, it’s time to bid farewell to this amazing journalist. Breann Boswell announced she is leaving WANE 15 for the next step of her career. Her regular viewers and followers obviously had questions about where she is going next and if she is leaving Indiana, too. Fortunately, Boswell answered a few of the questions.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Thousands of FirstEnergy customers in the dark Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thousands of NW Ohio residents are without power Wednesday -- just days after tens of thousands of FirstEnergy customers were in the dark following Monday night’s storms. According to a FirstEnergy spokesperson, there is an issue within a substation near Dorr St. in Toledo. Roughly...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned To Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) FINDLAY, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Mike Ohlrich, of Liberty Center, has a new assignment in Fulton County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2009 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Ohlrich most recently served in Lucas County. Officer...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

New Ohio fireworks law takes effect July 1

First Alert Meteorologist Dan Smith provides an update as temperature approach record highs in Toledo. Scorching heat with highs at or near 100F today, and not feeling much cooler Thursday! Dan Smith has the latest.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

NW Ohio cleans up after loud, impressive storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Heavy rain was overshadowed by an even more spectacular lightning storm throughout northwest Ohio Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Nearly 17,000 lightning strikes were recorded across the viewing area by our First Alert lightning tracker, with confirmed wind gusts between 66 and 75 mph in Hancock and Putnam Counties as of this writing.
TOLEDO, OH
95.3 MNC

Power outage update from Indiana Michigan Power

Indiana Michigan Power employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews will. continue working overnight to restore power after record-breaking winds Monday night disrupted power to 40,700 customers. I&M has restored power to nearly 15,000 customers in less than 24 hours, with more than 25,900 customers without service as of 9 p.m....
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

‘Just decimated’: Storm knocks down The Plex dome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The severe storm that ripped through northeast Indiana late Monday leveled the large dome of the south complex of The Plex. The large white dome at 5702 Engle Road was left deflated in the hot sun Tuesday, hours after nearly 100 mph winds tore through the area. The weather event has been classified as a derecho by the National Weather Service.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

VIDEO: Northeast Indiana storm damage

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – As severe weather rolled through northeast Indiana overnight Monday, WANE 15 viewers sent in footage. WANE 15 Meteorologist Adam Solarczyk captured the above video in southwest Fort Wayne. Steuben County REMC posted to their Facebook page Monday night reporting more than 1,000 customers were...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
westbendnews.net

Summer Projects Underway Around Paulding County

West Bend News captured some community improvement projects in the works in the village of Oakwood and the village of Antwerp this past week. Spring and summer is the ideal time to get things done — the daylight hours are long and the air is sweet. Check out what’s going on below!
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
wboi.org

Northeast Indiana endured a "derecho" Monday night

Heavy thunderstorms battered northeast Indiana Monday night, damaging buildings and leaving thousands without power just as record high temperatures showed up in the area. Three rounds of storms began Monday afternoon, but the biggest roared through around 10 p.m. That storm has been declared a derecho by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
FORT WAYNE, IN
continentalenews.com

Goodbyes Said to Ottawa Sts Peter & Paul 4th Street School

With over 100 years of students passing through the Ottawa Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Schools, a final time to walk the halls was held on Sunday June 4. The school was built on 4th Street in 1921 to replace a 4 room school. In 1923 a High School was started in the new building. In 1951 a new school across the street on Locust Street was built for the High School. The High School program was discontinued in 1961. The school reminded me somewhat of Continental High School as when you walk through the door and the first decision is to go up or down. Down takes you to the basement that was flooded in 2007 which provided the need for replacement. The 2021-22 school year saw programs move to an expanded Locust Street School. A new gym and classrooms for Kindergarten to Third was added.
CONTINENTAL, OH
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol to Operate OVI Checkpoints

Toledo, OH – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, out of Toledo, announced that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 04:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot and humid conditions with afternoon and evening heat index values 100 to 110. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT / 11 PM CDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices will again rise to dangerous levels from around noon to 8 PM EDT/ 11 AM to 7 PM CDT. Full sun will make it feel even hotter. There will not be much relief for those without air conditioning or electrical power through to tonight.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets jail time after self-defense killing

A man acquitted last month on grounds of self-defense in the shooting death of a University of Toledo football player after a fight at a Toledo pizza restaurant nearly two years ago has been sentenced to nine to 12 years for three extra shots he fired. The Toledo Blade reports that jurors acquitted 26-year-old Michael Mitchell of […]
mlivingnews.com

Sauder Village announces lineup of summer concerts

A summer of music awaits visitors to Archbold’s Sauder Village, with a variety of concerts announced over the next few months. Fans of the classic songs of Creedence Clearwater Revival will be treated to a concert by Creedence Revived, the world’s most popular CCR tribute band, on Friday, July 29. Featuring classics like “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son” and more, the show will begin at 7pm with a performance by Lee Warren Band. Creedence Revived will take the stage at 8:30pm. Tickets cost $20 per person.
ARCHBOLD, OH
WANE 15

Photos: Storms leave a path of destruction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday’s storms produced the the highest straight line wind speed ever recorded by the National Weather Service in Fort Wayne. A wind gust of 98 mph was recorded at Fort Wayne International Airport, breaking the previous record of 91 mph set at the airport on June 30, 2012. There are […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

