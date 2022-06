An Illinois father who allegedly drowned his three children left their mother a note that read “‘If I can’t have them neither can you”, say authorities.Jason Karels, 35, is accused of killing the children, all under the age of five, in a bathtub at his home when they visited him over the weekend.He is accused of murdering the youngsters, aged two, three and five, before trying to kill himself and then leading police on a chase across the Chicago area before he crashed his car.Mr Karels told police officers that he was responsible for the death of his three children,...

