One dead after ATV crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead after an ATV crash in Suffolk, officials say.

Police say the crash happened Saturday night in the 300 block of Lummis Road. That’s off of Holland Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person dead.

Lummis Road will be closed between Copeland Road and Porterfield Drive while investigations occur.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

