ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres Place 4, Including Manager Bob Melvin, on COVID List

By Derek Togerson
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday was already doing to be a long one for the Padres. They were playing the first scheduled doubleheader in Petco Park's history and the first one in San Diego since 1998. It ended up being a lot longer than expected, and not just because they played extra innings...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Rumors: Yankees linked to star catcher despite Higashioka HR-fest

The New York Yankees obliterated the Chicago Cubs on Sunday by a score of 18–4. With the Cubs sitting at 23–36 and the Yankees 44–16, general manager Brian Cashman may be looking to plunder Chicago’s roster for more pieces. The Yankees don’t have many weaknesses, but...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

David Ortiz Names The Best MLB Player He's Ever Seen

MLB is bidding farewell to an all-time great this season. Upon signing a one-year deal back with the St. Louis Cardinals, Albert Pujols confirmed that he will retire following the 2022 season. Five years later, he'll be a shoo-in to join recent Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz in Cooperstown.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Flaherty
Person
Ryan Christenson
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Cy Young
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Bob Melvin
Yardbarker

Padres Remain Quiet About Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres have been without their best player, star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., all season. Tatis suffered a wrist injury in a motorcycle accident during the lockout and was unable to consult team doctors. The Padres have still been a dangerous team this season, even without their superstar,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Padres Announce Results Of Fernando Tatis Jr's CT Scan

The San Diego Padres are unfortunately going to have to wait longer for Fernando Tatis Jr. Tatis underwent surgery in March after fracturing his wrist during the offseason, so the star shortstop has yet to play this season. While the team initially offered a three-month timetable that would have cleared a mid-June return, Tatis reportedly isn't close to taking the field.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy