ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up game-winner

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kucherov notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6. Kucherov fed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning: What sets Tampa Bay's Stanley Cup runs apart from other NHL dynasties

The Tampa Bay Lightning are four wins away from cementing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in NHL history. Beating the Colorado Avalanche to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup will be one of the biggest challenges the Lightning have faced in this historic run, but if they can pull it off, they will have accomplished something that few thought possible in the sport's modern era.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Melts down in loss

Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals. Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Five more hits Tuesday

Donovan went 5-for-9 with a walk, a double, an RBI and four runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Pirates. The 25-year-old hit leadoff and started in right field in the matinee, reaching base twice and scoring the Cardinals' first run in a 3-1 win, before shifting to third base in the nightcap and erupting for four hits and three runs out of the two hole in a 9-1 rout. Donovan has piled up 10 hits in the last four games, boosting his slash line in June to a stunning .382/.452/.491 through 14 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Suwinski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Suwinski started in the last five games but went just 1-for-17 with three walks and nine strikeouts. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Bryan Reynolds and Cal Mitchell are starting in the outfield from left to right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI on Tuesday in the Phillies' 11-9 loss to the Marlins. Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Recalled ahead of start

Liberatore was recalled ahead of his scheduled start in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. Liberatore will be the 27th man for the doubleheader, which suggests he could head right back to the minors after his outing. He hasn't done quite enough to stick permanently in the big-league rotation through his first three starts at the highest level, posting a 5.54 ERA and 10:8 K:BB, though a date with the Pirates could help him improve those numbers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads back to bench

Maldonado will sit Tuesday against the Rangers. Maldonado finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. While he's handled a heavy workload behind the plate for most of this season, the Astros' tolerance of his poor bat in exchange for his strong defense may be waning. He's hitting .150/.221/.271 on the year. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy