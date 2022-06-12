ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Frank Vatrano: Deposits lone goal in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vatrano scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 6. Vatrano fired a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed his 1st five-hole goal of the 2022 playoffs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final

It took 18 games into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Andrei Vasilevskiy to allow a five-hole goal. Wait, what?. Game 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final began on Wednesday between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. Hockey fans have a lot to look forward to in this series with all the star power on display, and so far Game 1 has not disappointed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Suwinski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Suwinski started in the last five games but went just 1-for-17 with three walks and nine strikeouts. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Bryan Reynolds and Cal Mitchell are starting in the outfield from left to right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins were ready to offer Sean Payton a $100 million deal to coach the team, per report

The Miami Dolphins wanted Sean Payton so badly this offseason that that they were apparently ready to offer him a record-setting contract. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Dolphins were ready to offer Payton a five-year deal worth $100 million to coach the team, which would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract, but with one key difference. When Jon Gruden got his $100 million contract with the Raiders in 2018, that was for 10 years, which means it was paying out $10 million per season. On the other hand, Payton's deal only would have covered five seasons, which means it would have paid him an astronomical sum of $20 million per year if it had gotten done, but obviously, it never happened.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Commanders' Chase Young: Likely starting season on PUP list

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Young (knee) will "more than likely" begin training camp on the PUP list, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. The 2020 first-round pick suffered a right ACL tear during Week 10 last year, and by all accounts remains on track in his rehab. There was initial optimism that he'd possibly be available for Week 1, but it also appears Washington will be cautious with its star defender in an effort to avoid any potential setbacks this offseason. Young has nine career sacks across 24 appearances, and when healthy, he and fellow first-round pick Montez Sweat form one of best passing rushing duos in the NFL.
NFL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Reese McGuire: Top catching role awaits

McGuire will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Tigers. With Yasmani Grandal (back/hamstring) landing on the 10-day injured list Monday, McGuire appears set to temporarily take over as the White Sox's No. 1 backstop. McGuire had already seen extensive action behind Grandal this season, but he's a defensive-first catcher who offers little in the way of offensive upside. Through 110 plate appearances this season, McGuire is hitting .235/.280/.286 with zero home runs or stolen bases, 10 runs and eight RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Posts steal in win

Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks. Moustakas has gone 3-for-8 in two games since returning from the COVID-19-related injured list. He was lifted for pinch runner Matt Reynolds in the 10th inning Tuesday, though that appears to be a tactical decision. Through 42 contests, Moustakas is slashing .210/.317/.319 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 17 runs scored, two stolen bases and six doubles. He should continue to play regularly at third base or as the designated hitter.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Josh Hader: Lands on paternity list

Hader was placed on the paternity list Wednesday. Hader has made only three appearances in June -- including his first blown save and loss of the season -- with the Brewers in free fall, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. Assuming there's no complications, the left-hander should be back by Saturday's contest in Cincinnati. Devin Williams is the likely candidate to receive any save opportunities in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hits bench Tuesday

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Pitches in ACL

Keuchel allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Monday. This was Keuchel's first game action with the organization after signing a minor-league contract last week. He threw about 80 pitches and did "fairly well," Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom told Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. The coach was pleased with the number of strikes thrown and the lefty's signature sinker; the downside was the fastball was not where Strom wanted to see it. Strom and Keuchel have history when the two were with the Astros, and the coach will monitor the pitcher's off-day throwing session Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ

