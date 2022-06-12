ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Scores both goals in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stamkos scored twice on four shots and added three hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Warriors-Celtics: Why Stephen Curry's snapped 3-point streak may bode well for Golden State in Game 6

Entering Game 5 of the 2022 Finals, Stephen Curry made at least one 3-pointer in 132 consecutive postseason games (which, incidentally, is every postseason game in which he'd ever played), and he'd made multiple 3-pointers in 38 straight playoff games. Counting the regular season, Curry had made at least one 3-pointer in 233 consecutive games. Those were all NBA records.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI on Tuesday in the Phillies' 11-9 loss to the Marlins. Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Melts down in loss

Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals. Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Suwinski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Suwinski started in the last five games but went just 1-for-17 with three walks and nine strikeouts. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Bryan Reynolds and Cal Mitchell are starting in the outfield from left to right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Dealing with arm stiffness

Hendriks is dealing with arm stiffness ahead of Monday's game against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Hendriks wasn't available out of the bullpen for Sunday's series finale against the Rangers, but he'll play catch prior to Monday's matchup. Manager Tony La Russa isn't yet sure whether the right-hander will be available against the Tigers on Monday but didn't sound too concerned about Hendriks' long-term availability.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Aggravates wrist injury

Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating his right wrist injury. Rendon spent two weeks on the injured list with right wrist inflammation before being reinstated to the active roster Friday, but he aggravated the issue Tuesday during his fourth game back. The severity of the injury this time around is unclear, and it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will require a return trip to the injured list.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Recalled ahead of start

Liberatore was recalled ahead of his scheduled start in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. Liberatore will be the 27th man for the doubleheader, which suggests he could head right back to the minors after his outing. He hasn't done quite enough to stick permanently in the big-league rotation through his first three starts at the highest level, posting a 5.54 ERA and 10:8 K:BB, though a date with the Pirates could help him improve those numbers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Transferred to 60-day IL

Meyers (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Meyers has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season following offseason shoulder surgery, and his move to the 60-day IL is simply a procedural move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster after the Astros claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers Wednesday. Meyers began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land in early June and has hit .285 with a double, five runs and an RBI over eight games. He appears to be trending toward a return in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Five more hits Tuesday

Donovan went 5-for-9 with a walk, a double, an RBI and four runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Pirates. The 25-year-old hit leadoff and started in right field in the matinee, reaching base twice and scoring the Cardinals' first run in a 3-1 win, before shifting to third base in the nightcap and erupting for four hits and three runs out of the two hole in a 9-1 rout. Donovan has piled up 10 hits in the last four games, boosting his slash line in June to a stunning .382/.452/.491 through 14 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits due to injury

Albies was removed from Monday's game against Washington after suffering an undisclosed injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Albies fell down after hitting a grounder to shortstop and was unable to run down the line, but he did walk to the dugout under his own power. The nature of his injury is not yet clear.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Winker is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. Winker started the past 15 games and will head to the bench after posting a .655 OPS during that stretch. Dylan Moore will man left field while J.P. Crawford takes over the leadoff spot.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Swipes fifth bag

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a 2-0 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay. Rizzo singled and eventually stole third base in the eighth inning. The veteran has reached base safely in 11 straight games, posting a .267/.340/.533 with four homers. While he's posting his lowest batting average and OBP of his career, his .477 SLG is his highest since 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

