Tampa, FL

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Clinches series Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Vasilevskiy stopped 20 of 21 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers in Game 6. Vasilevskiy permitted just a...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Avalanche vs. Lightning: What sets Tampa Bay's Stanley Cup runs apart from other NHL dynasties

The Tampa Bay Lightning are four wins away from cementing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in NHL history. Beating the Colorado Avalanche to win their third consecutive Stanley Cup will be one of the biggest challenges the Lightning have faced in this historic run, but if they can pull it off, they will have accomplished something that few thought possible in the sport's modern era.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Pushed off Wednesday start

Pallante won't start Wednesday's game against the Pirates as originally planned and will instead serve as a "bridge" reliever behind Jack Flaherty (shoulder) in that contest, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty is forgoing a third rehab start in the minors and instead returning from the 60-day injured list...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Fans seven in Tuesday's win

Lyles (4-5) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 6-5 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven. It wasn't a particularly impressive performance from the veteran right-hander, who tossed 59 of 96 pitches for strikes before exiting, but the Baltimore offense gave him just enough run support. Lyles hasn't completed six innings in any of his last four starts, stumbling to a 7.78 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB through 19.2 innings over that stretch, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation is secure given the club's lack of alternatives.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Anthony Santander: Can't play in Canada

Santander was placed on the restricted list Monday ahead of the Orioles' three-game series in Toronto. The timing of the move indicates that Santander made himself unable to enter Canada by declining to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Kyle Stowers was called up to take his place on the roster and will make his major-league debut Monday in left field. Expect Santander to return to action when his teammates return home to take on the Rays on Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hits bench Tuesday

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Suwinski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Suwinski started in the last five games but went just 1-for-17 with three walks and nine strikeouts. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Bryan Reynolds and Cal Mitchell are starting in the outfield from left to right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Inefficient in hard-luck loss

Syndergaard (4-5) allowed a run on two hits and three walks with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers. Syndergaard was perfect the first time through the Dodgers' order, but three walks and a single in the fourth inning pinched in a run, and that was all it took for him to end with the loss. The 29-year-old made this start on extra rest after being pushed back in the rotation, but he still threw only 81 pitches (52 strikes) in a somewhat inefficient outing. He owns a 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:13 K:BB across 51 innings in 10 starts this season. Syndergaard has allowed one run in four of his last six games, so he'll have to hope for better run support in his next start, currently projected for this weekend in Seattle.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Zack Greinke: Lights out in rehab start

Greinke (elbow) struck out four over five shutout innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Omaha. He allowed one hit and no other baserunners in the outing. Greinke retired the 15 of the 16 hitters he faced with extreme efficiency, needing just 49 pitches (33 strikes) to get the job done. Though the Royals might have preferred Greinke to work longer Sunday after missing his previous two turns through the big-league rotation with an elbow injury, he looks like he'll be ready to make his next start with Kansas City. Assuming Greinke checks out fine once he's re-evaluated by the big-league training staff, he could return from the 15-day injured list and slot into the Royals rotation Friday in Oakland.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Pitches in ACL

Keuchel allowed four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League on Monday. This was Keuchel's first game action with the organization after signing a minor-league contract last week. He threw about 80 pitches and did "fairly well," Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom told Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. The coach was pleased with the number of strikes thrown and the lefty's signature sinker; the downside was the fastball was not where Strom wanted to see it. Strom and Keuchel have history from when the two were with the Astros, and the coach will monitor the pitcher's off-day throwing session Thursday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers twice in win

Hoskins went 4-for-5 with two homers, a double and six RBI on Tuesday in the Phillies' 11-9 loss to the Marlins. Hoskins hit a three-run homer in the fourth, doubled in two in the fifth and added a tie-breaking solo shot in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in his last five contests. The first baseman has been on a tear the last eight games, going 15-for-34 with five homers and raising his season batting line to .249/.333/.476.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Ian Thomas: Still not practicing

Thomas (ankle) remains sidelined during the Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thomas was inadvertently kicked during a practice session and has been dealing with a high-ankle issue. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it's possible Carolina opts to hold the tight end out until training camp at the end of July.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Angels' Anthony Rendon: Aggravates wrist injury

Rendon was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers after aggravating his right wrist injury. Rendon spent two weeks on the injured list with right wrist inflammation before being reinstated to the active roster Friday, but he aggravated the issue Tuesday during his fourth game back. The severity of the injury this time around is unclear, and it remains to be seen if the 32-year-old will require a return trip to the injured list.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Recalled ahead of start

Liberatore was recalled ahead of his scheduled start in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. Liberatore will be the 27th man for the doubleheader, which suggests he could head right back to the minors after his outing. He hasn't done quite enough to stick permanently in the big-league rotation through his first three starts at the highest level, posting a 5.54 ERA and 10:8 K:BB, though a date with the Pirates could help him improve those numbers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Transferred to 60-day IL

Meyers (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Meyers has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season following offseason shoulder surgery, and his move to the 60-day IL is simply a procedural move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster after the Astros claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers Wednesday. Meyers began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land in early June and has hit .285 with a double, five runs and an RBI over eight games. He appears to be trending toward a return in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Melts down in loss

Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals. Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

