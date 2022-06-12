ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Dishes pair of assists

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Palat recorded two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Anthony Banda: Melts down in loss

Banda allowed three earned runs on four hits while recording just one out Monday against the Cardinals. Banda entered the game with runners on second and third in the sixth inning while protecting a five-run lead. He allowed a double to the first batter he faced and then served up a three-run home run to Dylan Carlson to blow the lead. Banda has been charged with multiple earned runs in three of his last eight appearances, which has inflated his ERA to 6.59 on the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Francisco Mejia: Takes seat Wednesday

Mejia is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. After catching in both of the Rays' past two games, Mejia will get a breather while Rene Pinto checks in behind the dish. With Mike Zunino still stuck on the 10-day injured list and not progressing as quickly as anticipated in his recovery from a left shoulder injury, Mejia looks like he could have a clear path to an extended run as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Canaan Smith-Njigba: En route to big leagues

The Pirates plan to recall Smith-Njigba from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of Monday's game in St. Louis, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Utility man Hoy Park is also set to join the 26-man active roster, though it's unclear who will be deactivated to clear room for the new arrivals. Unless the Pirates are moving one of Bryan Reynolds, Cal Mitchell or Jack Suwinski off the active roster, an everyday role in the outfield may not be available for Smith-Njigba, who lefty-hitting 23-year-old who has hit .277 with 19 extra-base hits (but only one home run) to go with eight stolen bases and a 15.2 percent walk rate across his 218 plate appearances with Indianapolis this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Hits bench Tuesday

Brujan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Brujan will give way to Isaac Paredes at the keystone after starting in each of the Rays' last six games while going 5-for-22 with a home run, a double, a stolen base and five RBI. Though the 24-year-old switch hitter is slowly starting to settle in at the plate, he's still maintaining a poor .157/.206/.236 slash line at the big-league level in 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Season debut coming Wednesday

Flaherty (shoulder) will start Wednesday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Flaherty has been out all season while recovering from shoulder inflammation. He's made just two rehab starts and reached a modest 58 pitches in his latest one, and previous reports indicated that he'd need one outing in the minors before returning from the injured list. The Cardinals have evidently changed plans, swayed either by the scramble caused by their Tuesday doubleheader or by the fact that Flaherty has been so dominant (seven innings with nine strikeouts and just a single baserunner) in his rehab appearances. Flaherty will be limited to 60 pitches in his season debut, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but the Cardinals are clearly comfortable with those pitches being thrown at the major-league level.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Blows save in return

Knebel (2-5) blew the save and took the loss after he did not record an out and allowed three unearned runs on a hit and two walks in an 11-9 defeat Tuesday against Miami. After the first batter reached on an error, Knebel allowed the next three batters to reach safely. Only four of his 16 pitches were strikes in his first outing since experiencing shoulder tightness Saturday. He is now 11-for-15 in save opportunities and has a less-than-stellar 23:16 K:BB in 25 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Retreats to bench Wednesday

Suwinski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. Suwinski started in the last five games but went just 1-for-17 with three walks and nine strikeouts. Canaan Smith-Njigba, Bryan Reynolds and Cal Mitchell are starting in the outfield from left to right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore: Recalled ahead of start

Liberatore was recalled ahead of his scheduled start in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates. Liberatore will be the 27th man for the doubleheader, which suggests he could head right back to the minors after his outing. He hasn't done quite enough to stick permanently in the big-league rotation through his first three starts at the highest level, posting a 5.54 ERA and 10:8 K:BB, though a date with the Pirates could help him improve those numbers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Trimming whiffs recently

Lowe has struck out only twice in his last six games for Triple-A Durham -- a span in which he's hit .381, walked six times and stolen two bases. He recently went four straight games without striking out -- the first time he's done that all season. Before that stretch, Lowe had struck out at least once in 26 of 27 games since his demotion to Triple-A. In June as a whole, Lowe has hit .300/.429/.475 with a homer, three steals and nearly as many walks as strikeouts, so it certainly looks like he's turning the corner with his approach at the plate after struggling mightily to begin the year.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Five more hits Tuesday

Donovan went 5-for-9 with a walk, a double, an RBI and four runs scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Pirates. The 25-year-old hit leadoff and started in right field in the matinee, reaching base twice and scoring the Cardinals' first run in a 3-1 win, before shifting to third base in the nightcap and erupting for four hits and three runs out of the two hole in a 9-1 rout. Donovan has piled up 10 hits in the last four games, boosting his slash line in June to a stunning .382/.452/.491 through 14 contests.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Meyers: Transferred to 60-day IL

Meyers (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Meyers has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season following offseason shoulder surgery, and his move to the 60-day IL is simply a procedural move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster after the Astros claimed outfielder Dillon Thomas off waivers Wednesday. Meyers began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land in early June and has hit .285 with a double, five runs and an RBI over eight games. He appears to be trending toward a return in the near future.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Lightning
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andre Pallante: Pushed off Wednesday start

Pallante won't start Wednesday's game against the Pirates as originally planned and will instead serve as a "bridge" reliever behind Jack Flaherty (shoulder) in that contest, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty is forgoing a third rehab start in the minors and instead returning from the 60-day injured list...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Winker is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins. Winker started the past 15 games and will head to the bench after posting a .655 OPS during that stretch. Dylan Moore will man left field while J.P. Crawford takes over the leadoff spot.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Late scratch Tuesday

Crawford was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Twins for unspecified reasons, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Crawford was bumped up to the leadoff spot for Tuesday's contest, but he won't end up starting for undisclosed reasons. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Sam Haggerty will take Crawford's place in the lineup with Adam Frazier now batting leadoff.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Swipes fifth bag

Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a 2-0 win Tuesday over Tampa Bay. Rizzo singled and eventually stole third base in the eighth inning. The veteran has reached base safely in 11 straight games, posting a .267/.340/.533 with four homers. While he's posting his lowest batting average and OBP of his career, his .477 SLG is his highest since 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads back to bench

Maldonado will sit Tuesday against the Rangers. Maldonado finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. While he's handled a heavy workload behind the plate for most of this season, the Astros' tolerance of his poor bat in exchange for his strong defense may be waning. He's hitting .150/.221/.271 on the year. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy