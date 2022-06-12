ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

SOFTBALL AWARDS — Another very competitive spring for the H-DNL

By barstoolfanatics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Ray Hamill — Unlike with our baseball end-of-season awards, the softball awards were not quite so clearcut. And that’s a reflection of how competitive the H-DNL is when it comes to the sport. Of the past 12 North Coast Section titles, in fact, five have been...

All-Mack District TOC championship game set for Tuesday night

An exciting few days at Hiller Park in McKinleyville will conclude on Tuesday night with the District 26 TOC championship game. And a McKinleyville team is guaranteed to be crowned champion, the only question is which one. On Monday night, McKinleyville’s Trinity Diesel defeated Arcata 9-4 in one of the...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Plenty of offense as Eagles 19Us split doubleheader against Chico

Vincent Agliolo and Mason Nichols both had a huge day at the plate on Sunday, as the Humboldt Eagles 19Us split a road doubleheader against the Chico Nuts, taking game one 9-7 and losing an exciting nightcap 13-12 in eight innings. The Eagles pounded out 31 hits over the two...
CHICO, CA
This California Canyon Is Hidden Among the Tallest Trees on Earth — With 50-foot Walls Covered in Ferns

Thanks to Photoshop, good cameras, and clever photographers, it's easy to make a destination appear more stunning than it really is. That's why it's so special when you stumble upon a site that somehow manages to be more beautiful than it looks in photos. Enter, Fern Canyon, a narrow two-story canyon with walls that are covered — from top to bottom — with cascading ferns in all shades of green. It's located about 300 miles north of San Francisco in Humboldt County, California's Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park.
CALIFORNIA STATE
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 101 crash between Myers Flat and Weott

WEOTT, Calif. — A deadly traffic crash shut down U.S. Highway 101 completely in southern Humboldt County on Monday. That crash happened about 4:45 p.m. along Highway 101 between Myers Flat and Weott. The California Highway Patrol said the crash involved an SUV and two motorcyclists. The SUV driver...
MYERS FLAT, CA
Truck Over Embankment Near Willow Creek

According to the California Highway Patrol, a truck went over an embankment on Highway 299 about six miles west of Willow Creek before 10:25 a.m. today. Early reports indicate that there were five people in the vehicle who have all “self-extricated” themselves from the truck. An ambulance is on the way to the scene to check on two juveniles who were in the vehicle. It is unclear at this point if anyone was injured.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
From Guerilla Growing to Growing a Business: Tokin’ Terps Brings Decades of Old-School Farming to a New Generation

The following is a press release issued by Kure Mendocino. In the interest of full disclosure, Kure Mendocino is one of MendoFever’s advertisers:. Heather Haglund, her partner Steve and their sons have a long, local history with cannabis, and the traditions that were borne out of decades of family farming have come to fruition with the successful growth of their business.
Two Killed on Highway 101 in SoHum After Vehicle Swerves Into Group of Oncoming Motorcycles

On June 13, 2022, at approximately 4:29 PM, a silver Toyota 4-Runner with one occupant was traveling northbound on US-101, north of Myers Flat. A group of five motorcycles was traveling southbound on US-101, north of the Myers Flat. For reasons still under investigation, the Toyota 4-Runner crossed over the center median and into the southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycles. The 4-Runner collided with two of the motorcycles, a red Triumph Tiger and a blue BWM 1200. The collision caused both operators of the involved motorcycles to be ejected. As a result of this collision, the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner and the operator of the Triumph Tiger motorcycle sustained fatal injuries, The operator of the BMW 1200 motorcycle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka for medical care. US-101 was closed in both directions for just under four hours for the scene investigation and vehicle recovery. It remains under investigation whether or not drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash. The identities of the two deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
EUREKA, CA
Stop and Go…HCSO and CHP Pursue Apparently Intoxicated Driver

About 12:27 a.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hwy 299 near Willow Creek. In the subsequent 15 minutes since then, the female driver has stopped and started, got out of the vehicle at least once, got back into the vehicle, drove at speeds of up to 50 mph and as slow as five mph. The deputy told dispatch he believed that the woman was intoxicated.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
McKinleyville Woman Arrested on Attempted Murder Charges

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On June 10, 2022, at about 3:38 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
CHP Seeking Suspect in Cutten Hit-and-Run Crash That Broke a Lady’s Arm Yesterday Morning

On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, [62-year-old McKinleyville Resident Lisa] Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of Primrose Street, and was parked at the curb. When Harris began to pull into the traffic lane, the front of the Honda was struck by a passing northbound vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene and continued driving northbound. Due to the crash, Harris suffered a severely broken arm. A passing motorist, who happened to be a nurse, stopped to help and immediately drove Harris to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment.
CUTTEN, CA
CHP Seeks Hit and Run Driver From Yesterday

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 6/13/22, at approximately 0813 hours, Harris was driving her Honda Accord northbound on Walnut Avenue, south of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Plane Makes Emergency Landing Near Arcata

This afternoon a private aircraft destined for the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) made an emergency landing in a field located in the 4000 block of Lanphere Road, near Sun Valley Farms in the Arcata Bottoms. The aircraft, which departed from Southern California, was planning to land at...
ARCATA, CA
B O O K E D

This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Name Agency Type Charges Time. TANNER MCCAMMON EPD Arrest or Detention VC10851(a),...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

