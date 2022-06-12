ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

LoDo bar steps up safety protocol after string of crimes

By Courtney Fromm
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nnw8_0g8BARt400

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Denver Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened at 21st and Market streets that left one man dead and another injured . The shooting happened while bars in the busy area were still full of people.

“Once we heard what was going on we locked the front door if anyone was leaving we told there was something going on up the street and to take a different route,” Andrew Herber, the service and maintenance manager of Jackson’s in LoDo said.

Herber said his sports bar has gone through some training so they know what to do when they experience something like the shooting up the street.

1 killed in early morning shooting near Coors Field

“Last summer with all the incidents on Blake Street we came up with a plan so ‘if this happens’ we need to do everything we can to keep our guests safe,” Herber said.

He said they have had to make some changes over the past two years when it comes to safety protocol. Especially, he said, after everything that happened on Blake Street last summer.

“We have two cops posted here. We do pat down folks as they come in. We also have the metal detecting wand and our security staff floating around,” Herber said.

Possible road rage shooting shuts down busy Aurora road

He hopes the additional steps will make people coming in to enjoy the night out feel safe.

“People get this negative connotation of coming downtown and to our bars,” Herber said.

His advice to people coming downtown is to enjoy their evenings, come in a group and be aware of their surroundings.

FOX31 and Channel 2 reached out to Denver Police asking for an update on the string of dangerous crimes and we were told to follow up Monday.

