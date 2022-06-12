ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Caring for Our Community: Volunteers bring Kids Identi-kit program to Canfield

By David Redig
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027XvQ_0g8BAHJ200

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN’s Caring for Our Community campaign partnered with Farmers National Bank to bring the Kids Identi-kit program to the Canfield Green for their Safety Day on Saturday.

Volunteers from WKBN and Farmers created child ID cards and handed out information booklets to more than 75 kids.

Week-long celebration kicks off ahead of Juneteenth

“We believe that giving back and doing things like Kids Community Day just lets people know that we are still a true, local community bank, and we like to be out here and giving back,” said Ashley Dilisio, marketing coordinator for Farmers National Bank.

Pictures, fingerprints and more kept volunteers busy all afternoon.

Kids not only got Identi-kits but enjoyed a day of fun on the Canfield Green.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

New Wilmington animal clinic hosting pet CPR class

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – One local animal hospital is providing free resources to learn more about taking care of your furry friends. North Memorial Animal Hospital in New Wilmington hosts a variety of knowledge nights. They try to host once a month. Wednesday, they are discussing how to...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Canfield, OH
Society
City
Canfield, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown pool opens for season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s Northside Pool opened Wednesday for the season. People were waiting outside to get it in. Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was supposed to have the first ceremonial jump in the pool, but since he couldn’t make it, Caleb Hicks made the jump. He is the Commander of the Youngstown Life Guard Academy.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren City School's new recreation and wellness center plans underway

Warren City Schools is another step closer to building a brand-new recreation and wellness center with plans to start pre-site work next week. The district shared a glimpse of what the new multi-million dollar facility will look like. The Board of Education was presented renderings by a local architect company...
WARREN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Bank#Charity#Farmers National Bank#The Canfield Green#Nexstar Media Inc
WLWT 5

Ohio animal shelter receives 254 cat surrenders in 14 days

CANFIELD, Ohio — An Ohio animal shelter is overwhelmed with cats and kittens after staff members say they've received 254 cats surrendered in 14 days. "Heartbreaking ... is the only words we have," Angels for Animals, which is a shelter in Canfield, Ohio, wrote on Facebook Tuesday. The shelter...
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Charities
WFMJ.com

Bear chills out on porch in North Jackson

A North Jackson Family got some unexpected entertainment Tuesday night as a bear visited the neighborhood. Jaemi Stamm and her husband Jesse spotted the black bear standing on the porch with its big paws hanging over the railing of a neighbor's home at around 10:30 p.m. The couple's children expressed...
NORTH JACKSON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy