It's been nine years since we've had a temperature reach 97° at Rochester International Airport. We'll have that chance on Monday. Our next heat wave is on the way for Sunday through Tuesday. A big ridge of high pressure should dominate the middle part of the country. Sunny skies, a dry column of air over us and a breezy southwest wind will be ideal for maximizing the temperatures... especially on Monday. Humidity won't be off the charts but we'll be solidly in that Muggy range on the Muggy Meter. With the added moisture at the surface. The Heat Index will have the chance to rise up into the 100s at points in that stretch.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO