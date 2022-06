Road construction on the Kentucky side of the state line on I-24 was a factor in a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon near Exit 1 in Montgomery County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated and says a tractor trailer driven by 68-year old Carla Barnes of Texas was stopped with traffic on the westbound side due to the construction when she was rear-ended by a car operated by 38-year old Marques Johnson of Nashville.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO